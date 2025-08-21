"Hi Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor": Fans react as King Princess and Christine Baranski spark dating rumors

King Princess and Christine Baranski pose at the gala re-opening night of "Mamma Mia" on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on August 18, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

King Princess sent her fans into a frenzy as she sparked relationship rumors with her Nine Perfect Strangers co-star Christine Baranski. Taking to Instagram to post a photograph of the two posing together at the gala re-opening night of Mamma Mia on Broadway, she added a hashtag in the caption which simply said, “loveislove.”

The duo’s fans took over the comments section of the singer’s page to express their happiness at the prospect of her being in a relationship with Baranski. While neither Baranski nor King has publicly acknowledged that they are in a relationship, the two have always teased that they share an intense connection with each other. Netizens took to social media to appreciate the fact that the 73-year-old Baranski and the 26-year-old King might be close to admitting that they are a couple.

While comparing the duo with another lesbian couple in an age-gap relationship, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, a fan wrote in a comments:

“omg hi sarah paulson and holland taylor xx”

Another fan cracked a witty joke about Baranski and King being the new cast of a popular lesbian drama The L Word, and remarked,

“I love the new cast of the L word”

A netizen captured fans’ exact feelings about the pair, nodding to the speculation that the public indulges in surrounding the status of their relationship, and said,

“My fave thing about this id idk if this is real or not”

A fan, who appreciated the dating rumors but was eager to know whether there was anything to it or not, wrote,

“okay but fr, what the heck is going on with king princess and christine baranski??? like im into it obviously but also im dying to know”

okay but fr, what the heck is going on with king princess and christine baranski??? like im into it obviously but also im dying to know pic.twitter.com/5cBAX0jcwr — lululesbian (lover girl) (@lululesbian69) August 17, 2025

While speaking about the actress who hadn’t previously dated a woman publicly, a fan wrote about the attention that Baranski is getting from King’s fans, and said,

“i honestly cant tell whats happening here but im loving that the girls and the gays are finally giving Christine the attention she deserves”

Fellow actress Hannah Einbinder joined in on the action as she shared the photograph on her Instgram stories. While teasing fans about the nature of Baranski and King’s relationship, she also took to the comments section of King’s post to compare their relationship to that of Hacks characters played by herself and Jean Smart, and wrote,

“ava and deborah vibes”

A fan took to X to post an image of King teasing a double date with herself and Baranski, and Einbinder and Smart, and wrote,

“Hannah and Jean on a double date w King Princess and Christine Baranski when”

Hannah and Jean on a double date w King Princess and Christine Baranski when pic.twitter.com/GMXLkHrWph — v | hacks 🍂 (@villaneles) August 20, 2025

Are King Princess and Christine Baranski in a relationship?

Ever since King Princess and Christine Baranski starred together in Nine Perfect Strangers, the duo have been teasing relationship rumors by posing for photographs together and hinting at going on dates. In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Baranski admitted that the duo went on a date and said:

“Our first date—let’s give them something to talk about—we actually got dressed up and finally had dinner. I remember we went to this chic, French-y watering hole. We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we’re talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives. I think that’s where we profoundly bonded.”

The pair have always insisted on the close bond that they share, especially owing to the fact that they both have Polish ancestry from the city go Buffalo, as per Interview Magazine. As for when they will publicly announce that they are in a relationship, fans can only wonder.