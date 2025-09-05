Pope announces Carlo Acutis aka 'God's Influencer' a saint: Entire story explained

Pope Leo XIV declares Carlo Acutis a saint, honoring the teenager who used the internet to share faith with the world.

In a notable moment for the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV officially declared Carlo Acutis a saint - someone referred to as God’s influencer - during his first canonization ceremony. Carlo Acutis passed away from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15; yet during that short period, he had an impact on individuals well beyond his Italian village.

He had a strong love for his faith, but he also loved technology and the internet. Carlo even utilized his technical expertise to build a website that told people all around the world about Eucharistic miracles.

The Catholic Church welcomes its first millennial saint as Carlo Acutis is canonized alongside Pier Giorgio Frassati

In 2020, he was beatified after the Church confirmed two miracles linked to him. One was the healing of a young boy in Brazil who had a serious pancreatic problem. The other was the recovery of Valeria, a college student in Costa Rica who survived a dangerous brain injury after her family prayed to him.

Carlo will be declared a saint on September 7, 2025, at a ceremony with Pier Giorgio Frassati, Pope Leo XIV said this year. His canonization is regarded as a turning point that speaks directly to youth and demonstrates how faith and contemporary living can coexist.

At an Ordinary Public Consistory with the College of Cardinals on June 13, 2025, Pope Leo XIV declared that Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis will be canonized on September 7, 2025.

Carlo had gained widespread affection for his blend of deep devotion and digital fluency. He built a multilingual online exhibition of Eucharistic miracles, seeking to share his faith through modern means. He gained the moniker "God's influencer" as a result and his strategy struck a chord with younger people in particular and provided a template for managing faith in the digital age.

His canonization by the Pope shows both an institutional acceptance of this new evangelism and a deliberate effort to interact with a technologically influenced world.

