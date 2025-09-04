"Misting again" - Big Brother fans react to Ava warning Lauren about Vince's intentions

Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)

Big Brother season 27 has now entered a new phase of the contest, with another live eviction lurking in the corner.

In the September 4, 2025, episode, another contestant will get eliminated from the house, further intensifying the competition.

The live feeds thus far have showcased the houseguests strategizing and plotting who they would vote to evict.

Over the week, viewers have seen contestants shift alliances and lie about their positions in the house, hoping it would safeguard their spots in the contest.

Among those players was Vince, one of the three nominees for week 8, whose comments did not sit right with Ava.

Ava became increasingly skeptical of Vince’s intentions and his credibility after he told her that he would target Kelley and Keanu if he became the Head of Household.

Ava was surprised by his change of allies, as she had expected him to target Rachel and her crew.

It made her wonder if Vince was lying about his gameplay and telling Ava what she wanted to hear.

She later shared the information with Lauren, who was also confused by Vince’s statement.

Ava requested Lauren not to look out for Vince anymore, as she herself wanted him out of the house.

Big Brother fans on X expressed their thoughts on Ava’s campaign against Vince, as one commented:

“Remember how Ava got Vince & Zach to change their votes in order to keep Will, and it worked?! Ava is misting again...hopefully she can mist some sense into Lauren and make her vote out Vince (her Final 2), that's providing he doesn't win the BBB.”

Many Big Brother fans praised Ava and hoped Lauren would listen to her warnings.

“Ava’s reading this man down as if he’s Lauren’s no good boyfriend lmfao,” a user reacted.

“good for ava. she’s right. vince is no longer good for lauren’s game and it isn’t worth keeping him,” another fan commented.

“If there’s one person who can get through to her about this it’s Ava. I’ll be honest, I don’t think she’s gunna listen. But I really hope she at least thinks about it and doesn’t just run right to Vince to tell on Ava again,” one netizen wrote.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“open her eyes Ava!!!! it may take awhile cause this little girl is slowwwww,” a fan posted.

“Ava’s calling it straight no more covering for Vince Honesty over chaos!” another fan reacted.

“need ava to work her magic on lauren and get her to vote vinny out tomorrow. i know she can do it!” an X user commented.

Big Brother season 27 star Ava asks Lauren not to cover up for Vince’s mistakes

The live feeds showed Ava losing her calm over Vince’s remarks.

After speaking with him, she quickly realized he was potentially lying to her and to Lauren, telling them both different things to gain their favor.

Given his feud with Rachel and her alliance members, she expected him to target them if he won HOH.

However, to her surprise, he said that he would go after Kelley and Keanu.

It not only confused Ava but also made her conclude that he was telling her what she wanted to hear.

“Maybe he thought that is what I wanted to hear. So, there’s two options, either he lied to me every day in this house and told me what I wanted to hear… which is really funny actually or he’s lying to you [Lauren] and I am more pissed if he’s lying to you,” Ava told Lauren.

Lauren was equally surprised by Vince’s plans as she wondered why he would go around telling others that he would target Kelley and Keanu when he would never do that.

Meanwhile, Ava mentioned that it would make sense for him to target Keanu and Kelley, like he went after Katherine and Rylie.

However, she was unsure if he would follow through with that plan.

Ava was confident that Vince had lied to her, which was why she wanted him gone.

She then shared a piece of advice with Lauren, saying:

“I love you Lauren but you can’t keep cleaning up this man’s messes. That is what you keep doing. You are a good person so you are trying to clean up his messes. A tiger doesn’t change its stripes like that.”

Big Brother fans will now have to tune in on Thursday night to see if Lauren would flip sides and vote to evict Vince from the show.

