Missing hunters Colorado GoFundMe disabled after Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko found deceased following weeklong search

A weeklong search in southern Colorado for two missing hunters has turned tragic. Family members confirmed Thursday (September 18) that Andrew Porter, who was from Asheville, North Carolina, and Ian Stasko, who was from Salt Lake City, Utah, were both found dead in the Rio Grande National Forest.

In the time leading up to the discovery, family members turned to crowdfunding to raise money to conduct expanded search operations. A GoFundMe account started by Porter’s aunt, Lynne Runkle, provided assets such as air support and thermal drones.

The GoFundMe, titled “Help Find Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko,” gained traction online as friends, family, and even strangers donated money and wrote encouraging comments.

"We need more resources and we need them now. We are working furiously to find additional support as quickly as possible, time is of the essence," the campaign read.

We need your help right now. Two young men are missing in the mountains, and time is running out. Please consider donating to support the search efforts. Every bit helps. Please share! https://t.co/0ISIeQuIT4 — Ravi Yande (@ravireport) September 17, 2025

Runkle posted an emotional update on Thursday after the confirmation, and noted that any more updates would be provided when the families could reflect on the loss.

"It is with a broken heart and through tears that I give you this update. Andrew and Ian have both been found deceased. Their bodies were discovered earlier today by Colorado Search and Rescue," Runkle stated.

GoFundMe has since disabled active donations to the campaign as the urgent necessity of raising search funds has come to an end. Donors who contributed can still leave messages of sympathy on the page, and there are many messages of condolences and prayers for families.

A look at how Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko went missing and the search effort by the authorities

The two 25-year-old men were last contacted while elk hunting on September 11 in the San Juan Wilderness Area vicinity of the Rio de Los Pinos Trailhead in Conejos County.

According to reports, that evening, the region was hit with a strong thunderstorm with heavy rain, lightning, and extremely dense fog. Their families had reason for immediate concern for their safety due to their failure to check in.

Officials from the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office reported that the hunters' vehicle was located at the trailhead with their gear and backpacks still inside it. A search and rescue mission began the next day involving several counties and several agencies within Colorado State.

The bodies of Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, both 25 from Charlottesville, VA have been found, report family members. The 2 hunters were in Rio Grande National Forest in Conejos County when a mountain thunderstorm hit the backcountry Sept. 11 when they were first reported missing. pic.twitter.com/EWEU40wn5Z — Chris Lopez (@alamosacitizen) September 18, 2025

Search teams used helicopters, drones, tracking dogs, ATVs, and horses to navigate the difficult terrain. Community members became involved as well, based on requests from the hunters' families on social media.

The search, which cost a lot of time and effort, ended in tragedy. On Thursday, members of Colorado Search and Rescue located the remains of both men close to the trailhead.

Later that day, the Sheriff’s Office released their identities. No further information about their cause of death has been released, but officials said the investigation is still open.