Mariah the Scientist gives a thumbs up to a concertgoer who held a sign requesting her to tell Young Thug he's a rat

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 14: Mariah the Scientist performs onstage at Le Bataclan on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Amid the ongoing drama in the Atlanta rap scene, a new video has surfaced on social media, particularly X, which captured an interaction between Mariah the Scientist and a concertgoer. In the video, which has now been viewed by more than 1.5 million people, a concertgoer held up a sign that urged her to tell Young Thug that he is a "rat."

What caught netizens' attention was that the rapper did not ignore it and instead gave a thumbs-up. More than 10K people have liked the video as well, within less than 24 hours since the video was uploaded on September 1, 2025. This video popped up around the time that Thug had been facing a lot of allegations regarding snitching.

For the unversed, an audio clip speculated to be of Thug had gone viral, in which he appeared to be name-dropping people involved in alleged crimes. Since then, the entire rap scene in Atlanta had been in chaos, with many accusing the rapper of being a rat. Meanwhile, Thug had also received support from rappers like Peewee Roscoe, who called Young Thug "clean as Listerine."

Amid all the chaos, not much was heard from Thug's girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist. The viral video of Mariah was shared by DJ Akademiks as well on his social media feed.

Mariah the Scientist has dropped her fourth album Hearts Sold Separately on August 22

In separate news about Mariah the Scientist, she had recently released her fourth studio album, Hearts Sold Separately. Popular singles from the album that were dropped before the release of the project were Burning Blue and Is It a Crime.

According to the Associated Press, Burning Blue even topped the Billboard's rhythmic airplay chart. The outlet further reported that this even shocked the rapper herself. She addressed the same and said,

"It's shocking. It's almost like impostor syndrome, feeling, 'I have a number one song on the radio? This is crazy.' It makes me feel like somebody – multiple people – like my music, I guess. It's flattering."

According to the Associated Press, the song also made it to the US Billboard Hot 100 and secured the 25th position. The outlet additionally reported that even Rihanna labelled Burning Blue as her go-to karaoke song.

Some other tracks from the recently released album are: Eternal Flame, All I Want + In Pursuit, Rainy Days, More, and No More Entertainers, to name a few.

As far as Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug's relationship is concerned, they reportedly started dating in 2021. At the time, they were spotted together at an NBA game and also at a club. They further appeared as a bride and groom in Mariah's 2021 song Walked In. This was what fueled the dating speculations even more.

Capital Xtra reported that when Thug was released from prison, Mariah shared an emotional statement where she said that they were ready to move ahead in life. Neither Mariah the Scientist nor Young Thug had given any response after the recent clip from her concert went viral.