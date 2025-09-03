“Soft launching that collab”: Netizens react as Mariah Carey reveals SZA is one of her favorite singers on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3

Mariah Carey reveals SZA is one of her favorite singers (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In a lively and unexpected appearance, Mariah Carey joined popular streamer Kai Cenat on his 30-day, 24/7 livestream event, creating a buzz across social media. This visit happened on Day 2 of Kai's ambitious live content marathon. The two engaged in light-hearted banter, discussed travel, music, and even teased an impromptu spelling bee.

Kai greeted Mariah with excitement, praising her fashionable outfit and telling her how thrilled the whole team was to have her there. “You came real sharp today,” he said, admiring her blazer and calling it a "professional moment."

Mariah responded, saying she was glad to be there and that she's now traveling to promote her latest album. As they talked about music, Mariah Carey shared that SZA ranks among her top current musicians, showing her love for newer artists in the business.

This prompted reactions from netizens.

"they’re soft launching that collab," an X user reacted to the news.

The conversation quickly turned to Kai’s ongoing 30-day livestream challenge. “No privacy at all,” he joked, describing the around-the-clock nature of the stream. Mariah, surprised by the setup, asked how he manages it, to which Kai revealed that this was his third and final time attempting the marathon stream format.

Mariah Carey’s praise for SZA sparks fan reactions across social media

Mariah Carey’s revelation that SZA is one of her favorite artists sparked a wave of excitement across social media, with fans quickly reacting to the unexpected praise.

"Mariah Carey spilling that SZA is one of her favorites on Kai Cenat’s stream is such an," an X user wrote.

"That’s high praise coming from Mariah Carey - one of the greatest vocalists of all time showing love to SZA really says a lot about her artistry," another commented.

Many users expressed how meaningful the praise was, noting that Carey rarely offers public recognition to other artists.

"What didn’t expect to hear that Mariah so rarely gives praise," one wrote.

"Oh she has immaculate taste! SZA really got that Mariah Carey stamp of approval, we NEED the collab!" another mentioned.

"Legend meets legend Mariah showing love for SZA proves great taste transcends generations," a person said.

"The connection with those two is like two eras meeting in the best way," another user commented.

Mariah Carey goes viral on Kai Cenat’s stream with album reveal

While talking, Mariah shared something exciting - her new album cover appeared live on stream. The album will be released on September 26, and this was her first time showing an album cover in this way. “It’s my new album cover,” she said, thrilled.

When asked if releasing music still makes her nervous, Mariah admitted that it sometimes does, especially when explaining creative choices behind certain songs. Despite her long career, she acknowledged that a bit of nervous energy still lingers.

Kai kicked off a fun spelling bee segment after his team had a playful argument over some tricky spellings. Mariah jumped in on the fun, and Kai also invited a few of his streaming buddies to join in. Before they showed up, he said, “I went to college and got my bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. I had to take a lot of English, so I’m good at vocabulary."

The stream kept a focus on Twitch chat, with Kai often giving shout-outs to fans who sent gifted subscriptions. Mariah, new to all the Twitch slang, picked it up fast and even joined him in yelling, “Thanks for the 100 gifted!”

The stream was wrapped up with discussions about possibly doing more content together in the future. When asked if she’d ever consider doing something like a 24/7 stream, Mariah responded with curiosity, saying, “I would try.”