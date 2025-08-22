Influencer couple Liana and Connor, parents of Koazy, responds to backlash over their unborn daughter's name

Couple Liana and Connor Address Criticism Over Unborn Daughter’s Name (Image via Instagram / @liana_jadee)

Liana and Connor, who are influencers and parents to their son Koazy, addressed criticism online after sharing the name they picked for their unborn daughter. On their podcast, they announced their plan to name her Sandel, a decision that sparked mixed reactions from fans and online groups.

According to the couple, the name was inspired by their families, combining elements of Liana’s mother, Sandra, and Connor’s mother, Rachel. They admitted the name might seem unusual to some people, but said they are sticking with it no matter the feedback. During the podcast, they shared,

"If we like the name we're going to use it anyway. We could call our baby Jess and people would have a problem with it!"

The couple mentioned they went through the same type of reactions when they chose the name Koazy for their son:

"Everyone's entitled to an opinion. We know not everyone's going to like our baby name," Connor said. "We've literally been through this with Koazy. We stuck with our guns and we love the name!"

Liana and Connor dismiss shoe jokes and stand by the personal meaning of their daughter’s name

Many people joked about how the name Sandel sounds a lot like the word sandal, leading some to suggest funny, shoe-related alternatives. Liana and Connor spoke about these comments and explained that their daughter’s name has nothing to do with footwear.

On their podcast, they shared some reactions from Reddit where users tried to guess the inspiration behind the name. One comment compared it to “naming a baby a shoe,” and another quipped that the next kids might be named Stiletto.

Liana said the name means something personal to her and brushed off the shoe-related jokes. She explained that she has learned not to let negative comments bother her over time. Connor admitted he found the jokes funny but stayed confident in their decision. He even joked they might add “Birken” to a list of baby names for another child in the future.

The couple also pointed out some positive feedback, like their friends sending supportive messages.

Connor addressed claims that the name was “holiday inspired,” clarifying that they had already chosen Sandel before a beach visit where they happened to notice a washed-up flip-flop nearby.

As the couple prepares to welcome their daughter, they expressed that they are focusing on what the name means to them and their family rather than outside opinions.