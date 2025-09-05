How did Kylie Jenner celebrate her 28th birthday? Star shares intimate 'bday film'

Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Glimpses From Her 28th Birthday Celebration (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner offered fans a closer look at her 28th birthday festivities through a series of film photographs shared on social media. The Kylie Cosmetics boss shared these pictures on Thursday, September 4, with the caption "bday film." These images show different parts of the intimate get-together, which included her nearest and dearest.

As fotos lindas! 🥹 Kylie Jenner via Instagram: "Filme de aniversário 🎞️" pic.twitter.com/TCq9RWD64L — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) September 5, 2025

Justin and Hailey Bieber at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party in Los Angeles, California (August 10) pic.twitter.com/AE6wbhfthY — BieberRoots (@BieberRoots_PT) August 11, 2025

Jenner sported various outfits during the party. She started off in a simple black two-piece complete with a cross necklace that has a gothic vibe.

Other photos show her in a black lace undergarment set, jazzed up with eye-catching earrings. Her hair is done up in a classy style, and she's holding a glass of red wine at the dinner table.

People at the event were seen taking part in outdoor activities during the celebration. One set of photos shows guests painting on canvases surrounded by nature. Another picture features Jenner blowing out candles on a cake topped with raspberries and decorated with daisies. The party happened almost a month after her birthday on August 10.

Although Timothée Chalamet, Jenner’s partner, did not appear in the images, the couple had been seen together in Budapest on August 19, where the actor had been filming Dune: Part Three. The absence did not go unnoticed by fans, but Jenner’s post focused primarily on family moments and the gathering itself.

Family moments with Stormi and Aire highlighted in Jenner’s birthday post

Alongside party images, Kylie Jenner also included candid images with her two children, Stormi Webster, 7, and Aire Webster, 3. In these photographs, she wore light-wash jeans with a lacy black peasant blouse, highlighting a relaxed setting separate from the formal dinner moments.

Stormi and Aire's inclusion follows Stormi's recent appearance in Kylie Cosmetics' promotional material. Jenner posted an Instagram Reel on August 23 showing Stormi acting out a fun voiceover scene for the brand at Ulta Beauty. The video started with Stormi pretending to cry before Jenner replied in character, promising her a present. It ended with Stormi holding a Kylie Cosmetics Glossy Lip Kit and saying,

"Okay, thanks! Get me a Mercedes," giving fans a cute moment between mom and daughter.

Jenner's film photography gave a stylized view of the event, mixing personal and family-focused shots with snapshots of her broader friend group.