Kylee Monteiro GoFundMe sees surge in donations as remains consistent with missing pregnant woman found in boyfriend’s property

Image via Vaz Mann/Unsplash

Following the disappearance of Massachusetts teen Kylee Monteiro, her GoFundMe campaign has experienced a sudden increase in donations. For context, Kylee, an 18-year-old pregnant high school graduate from Rehoboth, Massachusetts, has been missing since August 7, 2025.

She was last seen at the County Street property belonging to her 22-year-old boyfriend, Gregory Groom's family, where human remains consistent with Kylee were discovered, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn told reporters on Tuesday, August 19.

Quinn explained that the police received a search warrant for Gregory's house, who was dating Kylee, who was 11 weeks pregnant. However, they are still awaiting confirmation from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains.

Meanwhile, on August 13, a GoFundMe was set up by Kylee's sister, Catherine Monteiro. With a goal of $4500, the fundraiser has so far raised $2,621 from 81 donations, with a spike in donations seemingly due to the recent update shared by Quinn.

According to the official campaign, the fundraiser is set to cover the cost of Kylee Monteiro's funeral.

"Thank you for all your help in spreading awareness and for all the support our family has received so far. This is closure and we are so thankful for everyone’s help in getting here. Obviously there will be court proceedings but we are taking this one step at a time. There will be a vigil Saturday, please check the “Vigil of Hope” event on Facebook for more information. Thank you. Sincerely, The Monteiro Family," the fundraiser states.

Meanwhile, Gregory was arrested on August 19 and was charged with aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault, and intimidation of a witness, per Times Now.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, these crimes were allegedly committed by Kylee's boyfriend at 107 County Street on August 6. He has been held without bail and is set to be arraigned on August 20 in Taunton District Court.

Community gathers to remember Kylee Monteiro

Horrific news out of Rehoboth. Human remains have been found believed to be that of missing pregnant 18 year old, Kylee Monteiro. Kylee's on again/off again boyfriend, 22 year old Gregory Groom, has been arrested for a previous assault against her. So young, what a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UsPSLfH0uy — Heather Knows (@Heather_Nos) August 20, 2025

According to CBS News, a small crowd gathered on County Street recently to remember Kylee Monteiro, who had just graduated from Attleboro High School.

"She wanted to be a mother. She was so happy. Kylee will always be remembered and always be loved," friend Kira Schofield said.

Kylee's sister, Faith Monteiro expressed:

"I love my sister. She's such an outgoing person. She's lovely. She loved people. She really was just such a happy person," Faith said

​Meanwhile, according to WCVB 5, shortly before her disappearance, Kylee told a friend she didn't feel safe.

"She was like 'I don’t feel safe right now, something’s not right.' I tried talking with her after that, and she just stopped responding to me after that. I just want her to know that like, we miss you, and we’re not going to stop trying to find you," Kylee's friend stated.

​Faith also revealed that there was an altercation between Groom and her sister the day before she went missing. Kylee had also texted her sister on August 7.

According to Times Now, Kylee, described as "friendly, lovable, but timid" by her family, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with the phrase "Get Over It" along with ripped blue jeans and tan boots.

The 6-foot-tall, "heavy set" teen had light brown hair and brown eyes.

Meanwhile, a vigil is set to be held on August 23.