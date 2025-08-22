"I’m here to stand out": Influencer Kimberly Feliz claps back at haters for body shaming comments

Kimberly Feliz Addresses Body-Shaming Comments Following Viral Video (Image via Instagram / @kimmfeliz)

Kimberly Feliz, a social media influencer who is 29 years old, has addressed the body-shaming comments she received on one of her latest videos. She recorded the clip in her car as part of a relaxed "get-ready-with-me" post where she talked about beauty products while wearing a one-shoulder dress. What seemed like a normal update at first took a harsh turn when people criticized her look and outfit. She later called the comments section a “hate fest.”

Feliz explained that the remarks left her “shocked, appalled, and confused,” particularly because the dress made her feel empowered. Some comments reached a level she described as “disrespectful and distasteful,” including one where a viewer speculated about her health based solely on how the dress fit.

To address this, Feliz shared a follow-up message. She said her intention was not to retaliate. Instead, she wanted to take away the power behind the mean comments. She also explained her goal was to remind everyone to be kind and inspire confidence in all body shapes and sizes.

"I wanted to focus on the fact that we don’t want to tear people down over minute details. What I aim to bring is positivity and showcasing that you can be confident at any size," she explains. "There was no ill intent or defense on my end, I just wanted to address it."

"It’s funny because this isn't the first video that’s blown up for me that has received a lot of 'weird' comments from viewers. I don’t ever respond with a video, but I do try to stick up for myself in the comments here and there in a tasteful manner."

Kimberly Feliz describes her style as daring and unique.

"I’m here to stand out. I don’t dress for anyone else and I wear what makes me feel sexy and comfortable," she says. "I don’t conform to what people think I should be wearing because I know whatever piece of clothing I put on, I make my own."

Kimberly Feliz on choosing self-love and confidence every day

Kimberly Feliz now focuses on showing that self-love doesn’t depend on changing your looks or meeting the beauty rules set by others. Instead, she describes it as a constant act of valuing yourself just as you are.

"You don’t have to 'earn' self-love by changing your body, waiting to reach a goal or fitting into someone else’s standard of what beautiful is," she says. "I want my content to remind people that confidence is a daily choice, and it starts with showing up for yourself now, not waiting for someday. Your body deserves to be celebrated in every season and at any size. Wear what your want, wear it your way and wear it with confidence."

Feliz ended her message by urging people to treat self-confidence as something they choose every day.