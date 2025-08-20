Keith Leak Jr.'s GoFundMe raises over $98,000 as former Smosh actor pleads for donations amid cancer battle

Keith Leak Jr.'s health problems started back in April 2021 (Image via Getty)

Keith Leak Jr. has recently launched a GoFundMe page to get help in fighting a battle against cancer. Notably, the actor and writer has become a popular face over the years for being featured in projects like The Big What If and I Gotta Dookie.

The former Smosh star took to his Instagram handle to share the details of the fundraiser on August 20, 2025. The social media post featured a glimpse of the GoFundMe page with his photo, where the YouTube personality was spotted in a hospital bed.

Keith Leak Jr. wrote in the caption that his cancer has returned and continued:



“The doctor found 4 new tumors (2 larger sized tumors in my diaphragm and 2 more smaller tumors on my liver). If you feel lead please DONATE and SHARE to help me beat cancers a** again. Link in bio.”



The fundraiser page shows that it was launched by an individual named Noah Grossman from Los Angeles, California. More than 3,000 people have contributed so far, and while the aim is to accumulate $150,000, donations worth $106,378 have been made, as of this writing.

The description additionally confirmed the details mentioned by Keith on Instagram, and it also reads:



“He will need daily medicine, weekly labs, monthly scans, and possibly more surgeries. That is why we are reaching out to the larger community that knows and loves Keith.”



Keith Leak Jr. spoke about his cancer on another occasion: Diagnosis and other details explained







The Middletown, Ohio native’s health issues began four years ago with the diagnosis of a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, also called GIST. He wrote in an Instagram post in April 2021 that he was expecting to find a treatment for the same.

The post included a photo of a scan, and Keith Leak Jr. wrote that he was supposed to take other tests to find a way out of it. He further stated:



“This isn’t a pity post. Social media is a place where I only show my proudest moments… although I’m not proud an alien baby is growing inside of me lol… I think it’s good to show some type of transparency.”



While the tumor was removed around two years later, Keith claimed on the podcast Double Take in June 2025 that he believes that his tumor has possibly “come back.” Keith mentioned that he was not feeling good, referring to the symptoms that are hinting at the return of the tumor.



“I go through like pains, aches. Right now, I feel good. I took some Tylenol just to help me with everything so we can film today, but my stomach is starting to grow”, Leak Jr. wrote.



During the conversation, Keith addressed the tumor as “Amelie”, saying that he has been having trouble while walking and getting out of bed. Keith said that he was additionally dealing with a lot of pain in his neck as he repeated that his cancer had returned.

Notably, the podcast Double Take was launched in June 2025, and it features actor and comedian Noah Grossman as the co-host with Keith.