When will ESPN’s ‘The Kingdom’ release? Kansas City Chiefs owner claims the show offers an insight into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

ESPN’s The Kingdom launches with an inside look at Kansas City’s dynasty and a personal side to Swift and Kelce’s relationship.

ESPN’s six-part docuseries, The Kingdom offers audiences an intimate look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 season and the culture that drives a modern NFL dynasty. It will debut on August 14 across multiple platforms including ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

This series arrives at a time when the Chiefs’ rise to prominence has captivated not only sports fans but broader pop culture audiences.

At a red-carpet premiere in Kansas City, owner and CEO Clark Hunt suggested that The Kingdom goes beyond touchdowns and tackles (via billboard.com). He noted that it offers viewers a glimpse into the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce not through speculation, but through unique moments captured during the production.

By blending football-field drama with the personal journey of one of the NFL’s most talked-about couples, the series promises a layered narrative that appeals to both Chiefs loyalists and Swift-inspired fans.

When The Kingdom will release and what it reveals.



The Kingdom formally premiered on August 14, 2025, available on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+; the first two episodes aired that night on ESPN at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, with the full six-episode run released simultaneously on streaming platforms.

The series chronicles the Chiefs’ pursuit of a three-peat Super Bowl title, their legacy over decades, and the personalities who made it possible, from Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to behind-the-scenes figures.

Clark Hunt, speaking at the premiere, emphasized how The Kingdom provides “fun” and revealing elements for fans including insight into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. He particularly highlighted hearing Swift’s own perspective on her first Chiefs game, calling that moment “really unique”.

Director Kristen Lappas confirmed that Swift was “very supportive” of the series and approved all use of her image and likeness; Chiefs CMO Lara Krug elaborated that Swift is portrayed authentically as a fan of the team and its community, not as a spectacle. Hunt also noted Swift’s significant impact on the NFL’s audience and the Chiefs franchise, a sentiment echoed by the organization’s leadership.