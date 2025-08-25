Justice for Avonte Teasley GoFundMe fails to garner support as Sacramento man claims self defense in woman’s death

A GoFundMe page set up to support the legal costs for Avonte Teasley, has failed to raise even a single penny. The fundraiser claims that Teasley, who is charged with first-degree murder in Sacramento County, acted in self-defense last year when he went to retrieve his child.

In its claim that Teasley is innocent of first-degree murder, the GoFundMe page states,

“In March 2024, [Avonte’s] life changed forever. Avonte, a devoted father figure, partner, and community member, was forced into a split-second life-or-death situation when a gun was pulled on him while retrieving his child.”

Continuing, the fundraiser webpage added,

“He was trying to protect hisself, his wife and the child they have legal guardianship of. Acting purely in self-defense, he stopped an immediate threat — but instead of being treated as a survivor of violence, he is now being prosecuted for first-degree murder in Sacramento County.”

The GoFundMe campaign was launched on August 15 to support legal costs for Teasley, and notes,

“We believe in the legal system’s promise of fairness — but fairness isn’t free. Avonte’s case requires expert legal defense, investigators, and expert witnesses to show the truth in court. The cost is overwhelming for our family, especially with Avonte in custody and unable to work.”

The campaign claims that the target of $11,000 will go towards court costs and filing fees, an experienced defense attorney and towards securing expert analysis of video evidence, in addition to supporting his children.

Why is Avonte Teasley accused of murder?

On February 23, 2025, the Sacramento police responded to calls that a woman had been shot in Sacramento’s 3800 Block of 14th Avenue, according to a news release by the City of Sacramento Police Department.

The authorities reported that the woman had “at least one gunshot wound.”

However, after being taken to a local hospital the woman died of the injuries related to her gunshot wounds, noted the news release.

In March, 32 year-old Avonte Teasley was arrested for the murder, according to CBS News. He was apprehended from Oakland, noted the news outlet.

In an update posted on the homicide investigation, the Sacramento police added that the arrest was made on March 3, 2024. The police also shared that Teasley was booked on homicide charges into the Sacramento County Jail.

The case began to attract the public’s attention recently when door cam footage of the killing was allegedly posted on social media platforms. Calls for justice for Teasley intensified in the wake of the videos, with netizens claiming that the man acted out of self-defense.

Posts circulating on social media allege that Teasley was involved in an argument with his child's mother when her girlfriend opened fire and Teasley fired back in self-defense.

In the footage claimed to be from the scene of the 14th Avenue shooting, two women can be seen arguing with someone who is not clearly visible.

After a while, one of the woman, proceeds to go inside a house, and after she returns, is seen holding a handbag and what appears to be a gun.

Tragic story out of Sacramento.



Door cam shows the now-deceased going inside, grabbing her purse, and pulling out a weapon — creating imminent danger.



Avonte Teasley fired back to protect himself & his family… now he’s charged with murder.



Clear #SelfDefense or murder?… pic.twitter.com/uedNzDiY7D — Unplugged TV (@UnpluggedTV_) August 25, 2025

The footage then shows what appears to be two people shooting at each other, as the woman with the gun falls down. More shots are fired, both by the woman and at the woman, according to the door cam video.

Another woman hurries inside and a man appears to enter the car which was standing by and drives off.

At the time of the writing of this article, Sacramento authorities have not made a comment on the alleged door cam footage from the scene of the crime in February 2024.