Is the Savannah yacht in The Woman in Cabin 10 real-life superyacht?

The Woman in Cabin 10, the psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware’s 2016 novel of the same name, premiered on the streaming platform Netflix on October 10, 2025. Directed by Simon Stone, the film stars Kiera Knightley, Guy Pearce, David Ajala, Art Malik and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in central roles.

The narrative follows investigative journalist Laura Blacklock (Kiera) as she boards the lavish superyacht Aurora Borealis in the North Sea to cover a story about a charity owned by a wealthy businesswoman and her husband. She witnesses someone falling overboard, but her claim gets quickly dismissed. Though everyone insists all passengers are present, doubt and paranoia set in Laura’s mind and she becomes desperate to uncover the truth at any cost.

An essential and haunting part of the plot is the superyacht itself, upon which almost the entire story unfolds. While mentioned as the Aurora Borealis, the real-life luxury yacht on which filming took place was actually Savannah, built by Feadship and styled by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Speaking of his experience of shooting on the vessel, which took place in September 2024 in Portland, director Simon Stone noted, “Shooting on a superyacht is definitely not luxurious.” During the production, 70 crew members were on board alongside the yacht’s 25-person staff and about 20 actors. This meant that everything had to be done carefully, taking into account the potential for damage to the property and injury to people. The yacht is typically meant to accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms.



All about the superyacht Savannah seen in The Woman in Cabin 10



Although filming wasn’t exactly luxurious, superyacht Savannah itself certainly is. The 274-foot (83.5-meter) vessel boasts stunning features, including massive video walls that can display different visuals to match any mood. A beautiful rosewood staircase spirals elegantly through her four decks, while the master suite features a wall of glass and a large skylight. When Feadship delivered the yacht in 2015, such extensive glass designs were rare, making Savannah a groundbreaking and truly remarkable vessel for its time.

Other standout features aboard the superyacht Savannah include a hidden “secret room” nestled in the bow, a cozy lounge with V-shaped seating that lets guests feel as if they’re gliding right above the waves. Another highlight is the Nemo Room, a stunning, partially submerged observation lounge that offers a breathtaking underwater view, creating an unforgettable and truly immersive experience at sea.

Unfortunately, Knightley and her fellow cast members didn’t get to enjoy Savannah’s lavish amenities. Reflecting on her experience, Knightley joked that filming aboard the superyacht was far more stressful than her time on the Pirates of the Caribbean sets.

“Filming on the pirate ship is easier,” she said, “because you can actually break the pirate ship.”

The specifications of the superyacht Savannah for the sailing enthusiasts are listed as follows:

LOA: 273’10” (83.5 meters)

Beam: 41’0” (12.5 meters)

Draft: 12’10” (3.95 meters)

Guests: 12 in 6 staterooms

Engines: 1/2,415-hp Wartsilla w/three gensets and batteries (diesel-electric)

Range: 6,500 nautical miles at 10 knots

Builder: Feadship

Stylist: De Voogt Naval Architects

Naval Architect: De Voogt Naval Architects

Interior Designer: CG Design

