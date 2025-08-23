Is Meghan Trainor on Ozempic? Singer shares new pictures doing the Nicki Minaj challenge

Meghan Trainor performs onstage during iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango (Image via Getty)

Meghan Trainor sparked questions from fans about her weight loss after taking on the Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge. On Thursday, August 21, the Dear Future Husband singer participated in the viral TikTok challenge, opting for sneakers instead of the high heels most participants wear, and pairing them with athleisure wear.

Following the video's release, Meghan's fans quickly flooded the comment section, pointing out her apparent weight loss, with many referencing her past use of Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug. Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, used to treat people with type 2 diabetes and help with weight loss.

It is worth noting that while Meghan has been vocal about taking Mounjaro, she never mentioned using Ozempic.

Meanwhile, in the April 9 episode of Meghan and her husband Daryl Sabara's Workin’ On It podcast, the singer shared that she chose Mounjaro because it has fewer side effects. After doing some research, she felt "safe" and began using it alongside her husband after giving birth to her first child, Riley, in February 2021.

"We did 75 Hard after Riley was born and, man, did we crush. Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors - were on Mounjaro and Ozempic," Meghan said.

Meghan added:

"Daryl and I both do everything together. And we started that journey."

She shared that they started taking 2.5 milligrams, the lowest dose, and at most increased to 5 milligrams. Meghan added that 2.5mg works the best for her because she didn't want to lose weight "so fast overnight."

The All About That Bass singer also shared that they paired the dosage with exercise and a balanced diet.

"I know people who have been on this drug and haven't lost weight. So you have to put in the work as well. We were like, 'We have to make sure we don't lose muscle, that we worked so hard gaining all those years. And we stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right. And we just noticed that we were less hungry," she added.



"I have no shame being on it": Meghan Trainor on taking Mounjaro

Furthermore, in the podcast, Meghan Trainor praised Mounjaro and stated that she has no shame in consuming the medication.

"I feel amazing. Like, this thing is incredible. And I have no shame being on it and talking about it," she said.

She added that in many of her interviews, reporters pressed her by asking questions like, "What's your secret?" about her weight loss, but Meghan said that she doesn't owe them any explanation.

"All my interviews were just like, 'What's your secret?' Like they were trying to get me. And I was like, 'I don't owe you anything. And I don't have to say anything to anyone.' Like, I am an open book. I tell everybody everything. But I don't have to. That's a nice thing," Meghan said.

The 31-year-old further praised the medication, stating that she has noticed improvements, such as being able to have a bowel movement every day. She added that Mounjaro also helped her reduce inflammation and boost her metabolism, as she had previously struggled with irregularity.

"It did do that thing at first, where it constipates you because you eat less. But you have to see what dose, that's why I'm on the lowest because if I go any higher, I will not eat, I will not be hungry. I can work out harder," she added.

The full conversation between Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara is available on the official YouTube channel of their Workin' On It podcast.