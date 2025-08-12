Is Anna Delvey still wearing an ankle monitor? What we know amid her 'bunnies' controversy

Anna Delvey (Image via Getty)

Anna Delvey, 34, is back to making headlines and stirring yet another controversy. Recently, she was accused of abandoning rabbits after a photoshoot in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

As the outlet reported, Anna donned a blue dress and wore her ankle monitor for the much-talked-about photoshoot. Its pictures were uploaded on Instagram on August 7, 2025. The photos by photographer Jasper Soloff show her posing with two rabbits on a leash.

Reports say she left her rabbits behind after a photoshoot in the busy Prospect Park area, which further added to the controversial image surrounding her. Though she released a statement on abandoning the rabbits in the bustling region of the Big Apple, many netizens are furious with her decision to leave the rabbits unattended in a public park.

Amid the controversy and intense backlash from netizens, several internet users are curious to know about her ankle monitor. While the authorities evicted her around six years ago, she can still be seen wearing the device. The spotting of the gadget on her leg, even while clicking photographs, has sparked an interest among many.

Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, wears an ankle monitor because she is currently under house arrest. The faux heiress has been wearing it since her release from ICE custody. Reports confirm that a judge granted her $10,000 bail on the condition that she remain confined to her New York apartment and submit to electronic monitoring.

Interestingly, she participated in Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars and travelled to Los Angeles from New York. Opening up about receiving an approval from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for her journey, as the Los Angeles Times reported, she shared with the Hollywood Reporter,

"I kind of got talked into doing this. I got the permission from ICE and then it was kind of too late to back out."

Surprisingly, the Inventing Anna series on Netflix has been inspired by the fake heiress.

What is the new controversy surrounding Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey, a Russian-born woman and infamously called the fake heiress, was convicted of multiple counts of theft and grand larceny in 2019, according to a report by E! News. Posing as a wealthy New York socialite, she scammed banks, hotels, and several affluent individuals with her fabricated persona.

In the past few years, Anna Delvey has found herself in the limelight for her notorious attempts at defrauding many. This time, she comes under fire for dumping bunnies used during one of her latest photo shoots in the lanes of Brooklyn.

On August 11, she addressed the online reactions by expressing her thoughts on her Instagram Story. As per the New York Post, her assistant, Christian Batty, thought of a person who could lend them "bunnies for a few hours" for their photo session. Explaining the reality on Instagram, she penned,

"I later discovered that, instead of borrowing animals from a legitimate source like he claimed, he had obtained them via Facebook Marketplace and intended to release them into Prospect Park."

Stating that she "had no knowledge" of the plan, she further continued,

"The idea that someone would compromise the well-being of innocent animals for personal networking opportunities is deeply disturbing to me."

Calling herself "an animal lover," Delvey admitted being "appalled by what transpired." Additionally, she reiterated to never work with animals again for her future photoshoots. Also, she assured of taking the necessary steps for the bunnies being relocated to a safe home.

Clarifying the incident further, 19-year-old Christian Batty set the record straight on her Instagram story. Sharing her perspective, she penned,

"As an update, Terry (@veganchao on insta) and myself found the bunnies and they are safely with Terry who is fostering them. In anyone in the NYC area is able to help, please reach out to her. It was an unfortunate situation, the bunnies are okay now. Anna was in the photoshoot with the bunnies, but not involved in anything beyond the photoshoot and did not realize the situation until today."

Confessing to hiding the reality, she added,

"I lied to Anna, and the rest of Anna's team about the rabbits. When I realized the rabbits were being surrendered to me, I panicked. At 19, with no experience caring for animals, no pet-friendly housing, and no knowledge of available resources, I felt overwhelmed and made the worst possible choice."