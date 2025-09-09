Iryna Zarutska's murder: Ex-Fox News host Eric Bolling urges viewers to target Judge Teresa Stokes who signed a release of Decarlos Brown

25 August 2025, Saxony, Chemnitz: A member of the judiciary removes the handcuffs from a defendant in the courtroom of the Chemnitz district court. The trial against the man and his wife for bribery and corruption involving millions of euros then begins. As the construction manager of a project company, the man is alleged to have paid bribes of almost five million euros to a joint company with his wife when awarding contracts to subcontractors. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa (Photo by Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In the wake of the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska - which took place in allegedly a random attack last month - a magistrate who granted her murderer's release is being criticized by a former Fox News host, Eric Bolling.

According to Raw Story, Bolling - who now runs a show on Real America's Voice network - has encouraged his viewers to target Judge Teresa Stokes from North Carolina, claiming:

"A savage, unprovoked murder with zero room for debate. All captured on cideo. A thug Black perp with 14 prior convictions, left off by a magistrate, ready for this? Judge Teresa Stokes, and othe judges who don't believe in prison or Black crime."

After blaming Judge Stokes for Iryna Zarutska's murder, Bolling went on to claim that that the US was "not a real country" since the system wasn't designed to "protect women and children from violence." He continued to say:

"Unless this warning is taken seriously and real change happens, we're not and cannot be a real country... Go find her. Teresa Stokes. Tell them 'The Bolling Show' sent you."

For the unversed, Decarlos Brown - who murdered Zarutska last month - had previously been arrested on January 19, 2025, after he called 911 multiple times while police officers were conducting a welfare check on him.

🚨 NEW: Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who RELEASED 14-time criminal DeCarlos Brown Jr., is also the "Director of Operations" at Second Chance Services, a mental health and addiction clinic in Charlotte, NC.



DOES THIS JUDGE RELEASE VIOLENT CRIMINALS INTO HER TREATMENT CENTER TO… pic.twitter.com/mxeVuKLQA3 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) September 8, 2025

The welfare check took place after Brown told officers about "man-made" materials residing inside his body, that controlled his eating, walking and talking. When officers told him it was a medical issue they couldn't help him with, Decarlos became angry and called 911, leading to his arrest.

KFox14 News reported that that following his arrest, when Brown appeared in court, Judge Teresa Stokes granted his release after getting a written promise of returning for his court hearing.

The 34-year-old, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was charged with a Misdemeanor Class 1.

Decarlos Brown has had a long history of arrests

She fled the war, only to be killed in the United States.



Twenty-three-year-old Ukrainian Irina Zarutska was fatally stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The attacker was a 34-year-old man named Decarlos Brown Jr., who has since been detained. pic.twitter.com/bsRktu6NxC — Marta Havryshko (@HavryshkoMarta) September 6, 2025

This isn't Decarlos Brown's first arrest. Per KFox14 News, Brown has been arrested at least 14 times before January 2025, over diverse offenses like possession of a firearm and robbery with dangerous weapon.

One of the offenses also included a physical assault of his sister. Back in 2014, Decarlos received a five-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

Brown's misdemeanor case was still open on August 22, when he boarded the train in Charlotte, North Carolina, and stabbed Iryna Zarutska in her neck.

In the wake of the incident, Brown's mother spoke to a local television about him getting violent at home, which led her to seek a psychiatric commitment for him.

Following Iryna Zarutska's stabbing, Decarlos Brown was arrested at the murder scene and has been charged with first-degree murder.