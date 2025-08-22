"Came together so magically": Influencer Kellie Gerardi opens up about pregnancy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Kellie Gerardi speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Kellie Gerardi's last week was truly amazing - and not just because of her work in space. The 36-year-old Virgin Galactic astronaut and social media personality was asked to be the Godmother of Royal Caribbean's new big ship, Star of the Seas, after Diana Ross withdrew from the role at the last moment.

Just days after, Gerardi helped christen the world's largest cruise liner in a high-profile ceremony at Cape Canaveral, Fla. What made the event even more unreal was the timing: on the same day she got the call to step in, Gerardi found out she was pregnant after a long IVF journey - a double milestone she calls some of the most important moments of her life. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said:

"For me this week in particular has truly, without exaggeration, been one of the best weeks of my life. Getting a call for something that's such an immense honor like this for the Star of the Seas, and then also after a very long secondary infertility and IVF journey, finding out on that same day that I was pregnant and that this round of IVF worked. It just felt like a little wink from the universe. It just came together so magically."

Gerardi opens up about IVF journey, loss, and new pregnancy

Gerardi shared her IVF journey on social media, balancing personal heartbreak with newfound hope. The mom of her 7-year-old girl, Delta, has been candid about her fertility struggles on social media. She revealed the loss of her baby during the last round of treatment in February.

"My last round of IVF ended in a pretty devastating failure last February... I lost the pregnancy at nine weeks, and it was terrible. Everything felt very heavy and very dark. And I do credit the community online for rallying around me and helping me tap back into what I feel is innate to me, this relentless positivity and optimism and belief that, 'Hey, it's not a no, it's just a not right now.' "

She said PEOPLE that now, five weeks into a new pregnancy, she's choosing to document the process in real time - not only to highlight that IVF doesn't always guarantee a baby but also to show how much this can touch each part of a woman's life, even as she keeps up with her day-to-day responsibilities. She said:

"I'm sharing everything in real time because I do want to shine a light that one, not every IVF journey ends in a pregnancy. And two, I think a lot of women navigate this journey silently while showing up to all of their responsibilities and every other aspect of their life. When this honestly, mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, it becomes the A-plot of your life, whether you want it to or not."

