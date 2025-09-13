“If I don’t make him happy”: Tyler Perry accuser in $260 million lawsuit speaks in first public on-camera interview

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa Premiere at The Paris Theatre on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Actor Derek Dixon, who brought a $260 million complaint against filmmaker Tyler Perry, has publicly reacted for the first time in his first-ever televised interview. Dixon did an appearance on ABC News, where he spoke about his harassment and abuse of power allegations he made while working on Perry's TV drama The Oval.

The suit, filed this year, claims that Dixon was subjected to a hostile work environment and that Perry abused his position of power. Perry denied the accusations. No decision has been made in the case.

In his ABC News appearance, Dixon described moments on set that he says made him feel pressured and fearful about his role on the show. He recalled a time when he thought his character might be permanently removed if he did not meet Perry’s expectations, saying:

“If I don’t make him happy, I could stay dead on the show.”

Dixon also stated that Perry once physically grabbed his arms during a heated exchange, which he claims left him shaken. He explained that the experience of working on the production left him with concerns about how power was used and how difficult it felt to raise objections.

The interview is the first time Dixon has spoken in detail on camera since filing his lawsuit. He said his decision to speak publicly was motivated by a desire to share his account and to explain why he chose to pursue legal action.

​Lawsuit seeks $260 million in damages over alleged harassment and retaliation

The suit, which was filed in federal court, claims $260 million in damages. Dixon, in the suit, claims verbal and physical harassment, along with professional retaliation. According to court documents, Dixon feels that his on-set treatment injured his career prospects directly. Perry's spokespeople have vigorously denied the claims, describing them as untrue and unfounded.

Perry has not made further public statements since Dixon's broadcast interview. The lawsuit arrives as the entertainment world remains under fire for work culture, responsibility, and the way performers and crew work.

Before Dixon's case is resolved, his report joins the current conversation about how work relationships are formed in high-profile productions. Experts say that cases of this magnitude and notoriety take years to be resolved. In the meantime, both sides are likely to keep making their case before the court.

So far, the suit remains in its initial phases, with hearings to take place in the months to come. Dixon has repeated that his intention is to have his experience validated, while Perry's representatives insist that the accusations are unfounded.

The case has attracted national interest, putting the actor's charges and Perry's reply under further scrutiny by the public. With $260 million on the line, the case should stay in the news as events unravel.