“I’m a Red Sox Fan”: Cheryl Richardson Wagner speaks out as misinformation spreads over “Phillies Karen” viral ball snatching incident

Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after the game-winning hit to defeat the New York Mets in Game Two of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

A moment during a Philadelphia Phillies game has turned into an internet controversy, putting one woman at the center of the storm. Identified by the internet as "Cheryl Richardson Wagner," the fan has been labeled the "Phillie Karen" after a video showed her taking a home run ball from a young boy celebrating his birthday.

As the clip made its way across social media, opinions, memes and misinformation quickly followed suit, leading Wagner to publicly defend herself.

The backlash was sharp and swift. Twitter, Facebook and TikTok users shared the video, calling the woman entitled and dubbing her the new "Phillie Karen."

Some fans even began speculating about the woman's personal details such as name, occupation, politics, etc.

Cheryl-Richardson Wagner just updated her Facebook profile & made a post claiming she is NOT Phillies Karen. pic.twitter.com/Hs0uIVsE0L — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) September 6, 2025

According to a report by MSN, some unverified claims state that she was a nurse in New Jersey, who had social and political ties, but none of this was backed up by official sources.

In a Facebook post, Cheryl Richardson Wagner responded directly to the controversy as criticism continued to mount. Attempting to clear the air, she wrote:

"OK everyone... I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom. Apparently I am trending on Twitter. I wonder if I will get apologies from all of these people when the real culprit is discovered."

In a separate statement, she asserted that she wasn’t even a fan of the Phillies, adding: “I’m a Red Sox fan.”

Wagner said that the online material that circulated about her was largely overblown or untrue, and that she wasn’t the aggressive fan seen in viral clips.

The viral incident and a compensation for the boy

The incident took place in the Phillies’ 9-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. The outfielder Harrison Bader had just smacked a 410-foot home run that hit the stands, where a woman in a white Phillies jersey fumbled the catch.

The ball was later picked up by a man nearby who handed it to his son turning it into an adorable father-and-son moment that elicited cheers from fans around them.

The woman can be later seen approaching the pair and telling them to give her the ball. The father reluctantly handed it over and the crowd responded with boos and gasps of disbelief around him.

Clips of the moment rapidly went viral online, with many condemning the woman for ruining a child’s special day.

As the online debate transpired, the young fan at the center of the story became the beneficiary of two unexpected gifts.

During the game, members of the Marlins surprised him with a goodie bag, and afterward, he received a bat signed by none other than Harrison Bader.

Other fans and even the Phillies themselves intervened to ensure the kid had a happy ending by providing tickets and merchandise.

The incident illustrates how viral moments can quickly explode into full-blown controversies in the current digital landscape.