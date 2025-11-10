How old is Tim Westwood? British DJ granted conditional bail after being charged with rape and sexual assault by multiple women

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Tim WESTWOOD; Portrait of DJ Tim Westwood playing on pirate station LWR in a council housing block in east London (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

On Monday, November 10, Tim Westwood appeared in the Westminster Magistrate Court for a hearing related to charges of rape and sexual assault that he faces. The BBC DJ was granted a conditional bail, with his next hearing scheduled for December 8 in the Southern Crown Court, as reported by Sky News.

Westwood, who started his career at BBC Radio 1 in 1994, was born on October 3, 1957, and is currently 68 years old. According to Independent UK, the British DJ has been accused of assault by seven different women, with the alleged offenses having taken place in a period of over four decades (between 1983-2016).

One of Tim's victims is believed to have been as young as 17-year-old at the time of the incident, and three of those incidents have allegedly taken place at the BBC studios.

Westwood's court appearance on Monday was a brief one, where he was only asked to confirm his name, date of birth, and address. The DJ appeared in court dressed in a dark grey shirt, and wasn't asked to enter any plea over his charges.

Tim Westwood cannot reach out to prosecution witnesses

While granting Tim Westwood bail on Monday, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered the DJ not to reach out to any of the prosecution witnesses who might potentially testify in his upcoming trial.

In his next court hearing scheduled for December 8, Westwood and his legal team will enter a plea and begin their trial preparation. Here's a closer look at all of Tim's alleged offenses:

An indecent asault of a 17-year-old in London's Fulham area in 1983. An indecent asault of a woman in her 20s in London's Vauxhall area in 1986. Rape of a girl betwen 17-18 years of age between 1995 and 1996. The woman was also assaulted indecently in the same timeframe in central London. Rape and indecent assault of a 17-18 year old girl between 2000 and 2001. Rape of a woman in her 20s in 2010. Sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in Stroud in 2010. Sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in the Finchley area of London in 2016.

Westwood has strongly denied all the allegations he faces so far. Whether or not he pleads guilty to his charges in court will be seen next month.

