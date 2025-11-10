How old is Tim Westwood? British DJ granted conditional bail after being charged with rape and sexual assault by multiple women

On Monday, November 10, Tim Westwood appeared in the Westminster Magistrate Court for a hearing related to charges of rape and sexual assault that he faces. The BBC DJ was granted a conditional bail, with his next hearing scheduled for December 8 in the Southern Crown Court, as reported by Sky News.
BREAKING: Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood - who is accused of rape and sexual assault - has been granted conditional bail.— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 10, 2025
Westwood, who started his career at BBC Radio 1 in 1994, was born on October 3, 1957, and is currently 68 years old. According to Independent UK, the British DJ has been accused of assault by seven different women, with the alleged offenses having taken place in a period of over four decades (between 1983-2016).
One of Tim's victims is believed to have been as young as 17-year-old at the time of the incident, and three of those incidents have allegedly taken place at the BBC studios.
Westwood's court appearance on Monday was a brief one, where he was only asked to confirm his name, date of birth, and address. The DJ appeared in court dressed in a dark grey shirt, and wasn't asked to enter any plea over his charges.
British DJ Tim Westwood — once a BBC Radio 1 star — has been formally charged in the UK with multiple sexual offences: 9 counts of indecent assault, 2 of sexual assault, and 4 of rape.— gst (@wearegst) October 29, 2025
The alleged crimes span 1983–2016, involving seven women. pic.twitter.com/aUkGcua0Zf
While granting Tim Westwood bail on Monday, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered the DJ not to reach out to any of the prosecution witnesses who might potentially testify in his upcoming trial.
In his next court hearing scheduled for December 8, Westwood and his legal team will enter a plea and begin their trial preparation. Here's a closer look at all of Tim's alleged offenses:
Westwood has strongly denied all the allegations he faces so far. Whether or not he pleads guilty to his charges in court will be seen next month.
