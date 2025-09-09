How did Haru Urara die? Retired Japanese racehorse which inspired a popular Umamusume character in video game dies at 29

KAYSERI, TURKIYE - AUGUST 24: Wild horses gallop freely, continuing their lives in herds as part of Anatolia's ancient culture, during sunset at Hurmetci Marsh, located in the Develi Plain at the foot of Mount Erciyes in Kayseri, Turkiye on August 24, 2025. The Marsh continues to be the habitat of hundreds of wild horses. (Photo by Ayten Altintas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 9, Haru Urara - the famous retired Japanese racehorse - died at the age of 29.

Strait Times reports that Urara's death is attributed to colic, an intestinal disease that the horse suffered before her death. Colic is a disease caused by a build-up of gas in one's intestines that causes abdominal pain, and has a high mortality rate among horses.

In the recent years, Haru Urara, who was popular for never having won a single horse race, inspired a character of the same name in the Umamusume: Pretty Derby franchise.

At the time of her death, Haru Urara was at Chiba's Martha Farm, where she had lived since 2013. following her retirement from horseracing.

Haru's caretaker, Ms Yuko Miyahara, shared with a Japanese news outlet that she fell ill on Monday, when a vet was called to look at her. Urara's condition worsened in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to her death. Per Ms Miyahara, in human years, the horse's age was nearly 90 years.

She further added:

"Recently, more and more people, not only from Japan but also from overseas, have been coming to see Haru Urara. So it’s really unfortunate."

Haru Urara debuted her horseracing career back in 1998. However, she only gained recognition nearly five years later, when a Japanese media outlet reported that Urara had lost 80 matches conscutively, while never having won a single one.

Urara was made even more recognizable due to her trademark red and pink Hello Kitty facemask. Her horseracing career lasted for six years, during which she participated in 113 races.



Despite her consistent losses at the race track, Haru Urara's merchandise - memorabilia and stuffed toys - are prized throughout the country, and are worth much more than those of the more successful race horses. Even betting tickets with Uraru's name on it are used as charms against misfortunes like being fire at work or traffic accidents.

When the Umamusume: Pretty Derby franchise launched its mobile game earlier this year, Urara made headlines yet again. Following the news of her passing, the franchise paid its tribute to the horse with a Facebook statement that read:

"The legendary racehorse's legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Haru Urara's care."

The meaning of Haru Urara's name translates to "glorious spring" in English.