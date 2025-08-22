Who is 'Geh Geh'? All about orphaned viral TikToker as he rakes in $30,000 in a single live session

Nigerian TikToker ‘Geh Geh’ (Image via X / @official_Gegeh)

Geh Geh is a Nigerian content creator who has become a viral sensation. His TikTok live session on Thursday (August 21) drew over 177,000 viewers and earned him gifts reportedly worth more than $30,000. Geh Geh describes himself as an orphan and has grown his audience through his unique platform named the "University of Wisdom and Understanding."

On this platform, he shares unusual talks filled with humor while discussing topics like relationships, money, and daily life.

After the live stream went viral, Geh Geh thanked his audience for their growing support. In a video, he shared how much their encouragement meant to him and admitted he didn’t expect such a huge reaction.

“More than 177,000 people watch my lectures today. Jesus! University of wisdom and understanding, the only university where once you graduate, woman go fear to ask you for money.”

Congratulations to me.. my school recorded over 170k students today and the love was massive.. I made over 30k dollars.



A big thank you to everyone who came to support 🙏💯 pic.twitter.com/2G42EC0oq1 — GehGeh (@official_Gegeh) August 21, 2025

How Geh Geh went viral and built a loyal fan base online

Geh Geh’s charm comes from the way he delivers his content. Even though he says he lacks formal schooling, he refers to his sessions as “lectures” aimed to guide men dealing with money and relationship troubles. He has even called himself “the first illiterate to find a university in the history of Nigeria,” a bold comment that reflects his unique background and the unusual setup of his online platform.

He stated that the gifts from the live session had a transformative impact, emphasizing,

“See gift I made over… more gift when they give me today is worth about $30,000. I no go take this love for granted, because I no really do anything for am.”

Even though a few of his views about women and money faced backlash, many see his story as one about bouncing back and reinventing oneself. Fans online call his journey a sign of how people from disadvantaged backgrounds can use the digital age to get noticed in new ways.

As his audience grows, a lot of his fans now call themselves “students” of the Geh Geh University. The viral buzz has put him on a growing list of African creators who are changing how fame and influence work on online platforms.

Looking back at his surprising rise, Geh Geh said he feels thankful for the support and wants to keep connecting with his followers.