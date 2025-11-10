FBI claims to be still investigating the identity of J6 pipe bomber, offering $500K reward, despite Steve Baker's revelations

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Steve Baker arrives at Westminster Abbey for a Memorial Service for former Chancellor Lord Lawson, on October 17, 2023 in London, England. Nigel Lawson, Baron Lawson of Blaby, was a Conservative MP and Minister, holding the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer from June 1983 to October 1989. He died in April 2023 and leaves three children including Television cook Nigella Lawson and journalist Dominic Lawson. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

A couple of days after journalists Steve Baker and Joseph M. Hanneman published an article claiming they'd identified the J6 pipe bomber from 2021, FBI has shown it doesn't believe them.

In a statement sent to journalist Breanna Morello over the weekend, FBI claims that the investigation is still ongoing, with a reward of $500K active for anyone coming forward with critical information about it.

Morello tweeted a screenshot of the mail she received from FBI on Monday (November 10), in which they urged citizens to submit any relevant information they had.

🚨UPDATE🚨



The FBI has officially gone on the record with me.



They claim they are still investigating who placed the pipe bombs on Capitol Hill.



If you know who did it, the agency says $500,000 is still up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/HB8goDNRgv — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 10, 2025

Meanwhile, in an article published on The Blaze on Saturday (November 8), Steve Baker claimed that Officer Shauni Rae Kerkhoff - a former Capitol Police officer from Alexandria, Virginia - was allegedly the J6 pipe bomber.

Per the article, Baker used a software for Kerkhoff's gait analysis, which resulted in a 94-98% match with that of the bomber. The media outlet also reported that Kerkhoff served in the Capitol Office for four years, leaving the department in mid-2021.

Following her exit from the role, the 31-year-old joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a security detail, sources told The Blaze. Liz Lyons - a CIA spokeswoman - states that Kerkhoff worked in campus security.

FBI seemingly keeping an eye on Shauni Kerkhoff

In addition to revealing Shauni Rae Kerkhoff as the alleged J6 pipe bomber, Baker also mentioned in his article that the suspect's home was being watched by law enforcement over the weekend.

When The Blaze's editor-in-chief, Christopher Bedford stopped near it, he was pulled by cops for questioning.

Per the article, the FBI didn't just know about Kerkhoff being the bomber but also tried to cover up for her deliberately since the very beginning.

Kyle Seraphin - a former FBI Special Agent - spoke to the media outlet, telling them they were doing surveillance on a home right next to Kerkhoff's. Seraphin added:

"The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6, and we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or logically investigative reason... And everything about that tells me that they were involved in a cover-up and have been since day one. They were f**king in on it."

While Seraphin's team was instructed to watch the man for two days, his request to question him face-to-face was denied. In fact, following his request, the former agent's team was also taken off the case.

Kyle claims to have disclosed these details publicly since the Capitol Riot incident in 2021, adding:

"There’s a personal reaction to it, which is the complete vindication that the things I’ve been saying and my recollection of being briefed on this stuff has been accurate for years and I’ve never changed my tune."

Per the media outlet, a gait analysis is done on a computer program by studying aspects like knee bending, speed, hip extension, step length, variance, and cadence.