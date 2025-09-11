Elsa Hosk's net worth: Fortune explored as a Swedish model gets engaged to longtime partner Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk attends the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France (Image via Getty)

On September 10, Swedish model Elsa Hosk announced her engagement to Tom Daly, a British business executive with whom she has been in a relationship for a decade. Hosk is one of the most successful supermodels presently, and has modelled for numerous world-renowned, prestigious brands.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Hosk’s fortune is estimated to be $10 million. The 36-year-old supermodel and entrepreneur has been modelling since the age of 14, and has featured in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and Victoria’s Secret, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hosk shared the news of her engagement on her social media page, where she also recounted that Daly’s proposal was more special given the fact that her fiancé decided to ask for her hand in New York City, where the two had met for the first time. She wrote,

“I said yessss in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met 10 years in - you and me baby @tomtomdaly”

Hosk also displayed the ring with which her fiancé proposed, which, as per InStyle Magazine, is an oval-cut diamond ring estimated to be within the “$350,000–$500,000 range, though with Tiffany's premium, it could easily edge closer to $750,000–$1 million.”

The important development in Hosk’s personal life comes just a few years after the model also became an entrepreneur and consolidated her position as an important voice in the fashion industry.

Elsa Hosk’s career highlights

Elsa Hosk’s association with Victoria’s Secret turned out to be one of the most successful professional landmarks of her career. Hosk was a regular show stopper at the brand’s annual fashion show. Hosk first appeared in the Victoria’s Secret’s show in 2011. She continued to model for the brand in the years to come.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Hosk modelled in each edition of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from 2008 to 2018. While her panache on the fashion ramp was attracting attention from brands all over the world, Hosk’s career’s biggest highlight came during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held in New York City in 2018.

For the brand’s highly coveted show, Hosk was selected to wear a diamond-studded bra, which was specially designed by Atelier Swarovski. The bra was estimated to be valued at around $1 million and sported 2100 handcrafted diamonds, as per E! News.

Hosk’s success in the world of modelling did not stop her from exceeding further in her professional career. In 2022, a year after giving birth to her daughter with Tom Daly, Hosk announced the launch of her own fashion brand, Helsa.

While speaking at a beauty pop-up event organised by Glossy, Hosk shared her desire to build her fashion label into a billion-dollar company. She further shared that it was always her dream to establish a fashion label one day, something which she envisioned doing before achieving world-renowned fame as a supermodel in the fashion world.

While speaking about the inspiration behind launching her fashion business, Hosk shared with Glossy,

“I was thrown into my modelling career, and that was a detour from what I was meant to do…My mom was a good hobby seamstress, and my grandma was a knitter. So I was really into fashion. From a young age, I was constructing all these crazy things, and I would show up to school in homemade blazers…Fashion was always my passion, but I never had the confidence to launch anything.”

As per Glossy, Hosk iterated the pivotal importance of her experience in the world of fashion in her new avatar as an entrepreneur. While highlighting the process through which she prepared herself for her new role, Hosk added,

“I didn’t go to business school and I didn’t go to design school, but, for almost 25 years, I was in the fashion industry soaking everything up and knowing that, one day, I was gonna use that knowledge to launch a brand. Every set I was on, I was looking at: What are the stylists doing? What’s the photographer doing? How does this dress move? What fabrics feel good? I was talking to the CEO. And I think that was crucial to [starting a brand].”

As per Vogue Scandinavia, Hosk’s Helsa branched out into the fashion footwear industry with the launch of HELSA x GIA, which is a collaboration with the Italian fashion footwear label Giaborghini.