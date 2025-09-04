"Don't accept money from (rat)" - Lil Durk associate OTF Twin responds after Young Thug claims to fund Brian Steele's fee to fight his case

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during his "The 7220" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A new leaked audio in Young Thug's ongoing scandal has recently surfaced online.

In the new clip, that was posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks on Thursday, September 4, Thugger asks the recipient of his call (who remains unknown at the moment) if they mess with Lil Durk.

As the other man nods in affirmation, the Atlanta rapper continues to speak about Durk, claiming that the latter has been acting "different" lately.

Per HotNewHipHop, the context suggests that the phone call is likely from the time when Lil Durk was dodging his calls and texts over their potential collaboration.

Thugger said on call:

"I done sent him a few songs... he just taking four, five days... that type of sh*t. Like, what you got goin' man? Like, a n***a done too much sh*t for you. Man, watch out n***a."

After the leaked audio surfaced online, OTF Twin, who is an associate of Lil Durk's, reacted to it by writing on his Instagram story:

"That n***a on them phones gossipping like a straight bi***. I'll never trust a n***a that put on make up & a dress"

While Twin didn't mention Young Thug directly in his story, the latter apparently took the hint, and responded to it in a tweet of his own, writing:

"All yall new junkies in otf, just know I'm the one sent Brian steel to help him on my dime"

For the unversed, Brian Steel is Young Thug's attorney, who represented the rapper in his YSL RICO trial, and helped him walk out of prison after accepting a plea deal.

However, the defense attorney who has earned limelight for representing Durk in his ongoing trial is Nicole Moorman, and not Steel.

OTF Twin seems to have caught wind of Thugger's tweet, and responded to it in a follow-up story, where he called the latter rat. Twin wrote on Instagram:

"What case??? You must sent him up there today. And by the way don't accept money from [a rat emoji]"

Lil Durk and Young Thug have worked together multiple times throughout their careers, with the rappers most recently teaming up to feature on Mustard's Ghetto, which released in July 2024.

Young Thug's alleged criticism of Lil Durk stems from a 2023 incident

According to HotNewHipHop, Thugger's criticism of Lil Durk in the leaked audio surfacing online stems from an incident from 2023, when the former wanted Durk and Lil Baby to feature on a song in his album, Business Is Business.

Thug wanted the rappers to diss Gunna in their verse, as a retaliation after the latter threw subliminal shades at him in a Gift & a Curse.

In a clip shared by YouTuber Ceddy Nash earlier, Young Thug was heard saying:

"Aye Durk, I’m dropping this surprise album on the same day buddy drops his album. That sh*t coming up soon. I need a verse from you. If you feel like you want to reply to what that n**** sayin’ of something, man, don’t do it... Send your verse in. I want you and Wham on the same song."

However, since there's no Lil Durk feature on the album, it's assumed that the rapper must've turned Thugger down.

