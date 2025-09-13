Did Jeramiah Dickey really step in to help Charlie Kirk’s family? Fake viral AI post debunked

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Following the assassination of far-right influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, a post became viral across social media platforms claiming that Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has pledged to bear all expenses of the MAGA activist's two young children. However, the claim appears to be false and has been debunked by Dickey himself.

The false announcement was shared on a website that even provided fabricated quotes from Dickey. The connection between Kirk and Dickey was drawn as the influencer who popularly organized conservative drives on college campuses made his appearance at Boise State in the fall of 2024.

In a text message to BoiseDev, Dickey noted that the viral claim is illegitimate, adding that he has received many phone calls on the subject.

However, he has posted prayers for Kir’s family, comprising his wife and two children, on the social media platform X on Wednesday evening.

Despite the clarification, the news continues to gain traction on social media sites such as Facebook, where it has been posted among other places, on an account with the name “Blue Turf Dynasty.”

There, the fake news has garnered over 13,000 reactions, more than 700 comments, and north of 1600 shares as of September 11, 2025, evening.

As per BoiseDev, the page was launched in August and enjoyed little popularity before sharing false claims about Kirk’s death.

Events surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk?

We are heartbroken for Charlie Kirk’s family and friends, for each person who witnessed such abhorrent violence, and for our colleagues at Utah Valley University. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/7z2o3sZjCI — Boise State University (@BoiseState) September 11, 2025

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old far-right MAGA activist and supporter of President Donald Trump, was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on 10 September 2025, as part of his "American Comeback" tour.

Known for debating students of liberal college campuses, Kirk was a polarising figure, staunchly advocating for gun rights, anti-trans, anti-immigrant, and the far-right agenda.

On Wednesday, he was seated outside in the courtyard under a white gazebo at noon, taking questions from a crowd of approximately 3000 students.

At around 12.20 p.m., he was discussing transgender mass shooters in the United States, and shortly afterwards, a single shot rang out from afar, and Kirk slumped into his chair, visibly wounded in the neck.

He was hurried out of the venue and taken to a hospital, and later pronounced dead. While the authorities are yet to release the name or details of any suspect, it is believed that the fatal shot was fired from the roof of the Losee Center, a building overlooking the quad approximately 130 meters away.

The Turning Point USA co-founder is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two kids.

Check in for the latest news and updates in the world of entertainment and more.



