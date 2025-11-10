Did Jackie Chan pass away? Viral death struggle claim debunked

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Jackie Chan attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere at SVA Theater on May 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Rumors about Jackie Chan passing away have surfaced on social media. Several posts suggesting the same and sharing grievances have popped up on the internet. A Facebook account with the username Stories About Us has uploaded a similar post with a caption that reads,

"Today, the most beloved person in the world cinema, all of our hearts, has passed away, especially our generation, a worthy actor, a great Kong Fu player, the man with a funny laugh, Jackie Chan, has passed away 💕🥺."

The post came with a photo of Chan on a hospital bed and garnered massive reach as well. More than 25K people liked the post, and over 30K shared it. Many took to the comment section and expressed grievances and shared tributes to the actor. However, it is to be noted that no such news has been confirmed officially from the actor's team or family.

No prominent news channels have made such reporting as well. So, the rumors suggesting Jackie Chan's demise must be debunked. While many Facebook users believed that the actor passed away, X was filled with tweets clarifying that the rumors were false. One user tweeted,

"I f*cking hate facebook. they had me thinking jackie chan passed. dumba** app."

Another netizen wrote,

"Why is facebook tryna kill off Jackie Chan??😭😭."

Rumors suggesting Jackie Chan's death surfaced a few months back as well

This was not the first time that rumors claiming that Jackie Chan had passed away surfaced on social media platforms. In August 2025, a Facebook post claiming the same went viral on the platform. Images of the actor, with one showing his deceased body in a coffin and one claiming to have been clicking in the hospital, were uploaded.

At the time, the Rumor Scanner team discovered that the rumors were false and the actor was not dead. It was reported that no mainstream media channel did the reporting about the death, which would have happened since Chan is a star. The team claimed that no information about his death could be found from reliable sources, apart from the viral social media post.

The team also checked into the viral images that went viral at the time. The image of the deceased body seemed to be AI-generated. The second image of Chan in the hospital was reportedly from the time when he was shooting for the 1986 movie Armour of God after he sustained some severe injuries.

According to reports by The New Daily, celebrity death hoaxes have become a common phenomenon on social media. Many pages, particularly on Facebook, have claimed that certain celebrities have passed away. Well-known personalities like Celine Dion, Jason Statham, Ozzy Osbourne, and Bruce Willis have become victims to these rumors at some point in time.

The outlet claimed that these posts have garnered millions of views as well. While many people ended up believing the posts, some seemed more skeptical. However, as far as the recent rumors about Jackie Chan's death are concerned, the actor has not passed away.