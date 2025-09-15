Did Bobby Cox pass away? Viral death hoax claim debunked

Bobby Cox has not responded to the viral rumors related to his death (Image via Getty)

Reports of Bobby Cox’s death have been creating headlines for some time. Notably, the news is being shared through certain social media pages, without the cause of death being mentioned anywhere.

However, the news is not true since Bobby is alive, and his friends and family members have not posted anything related to his demise on any platform. Although Cox has yet to respond to the rumors emerging, the official handle of sports broadcaster Bill Shanks on X (formerly Twitter) has clarified everything.

In a post shared on Monday, September 15, Bill confirmed that Bobby is fine and added:

“There is a click-bait Facebook page circulating a story about Bobby Cox.”

Bill Shanks also requested everyone to avoid believing in such reports, as he stated:

“Please be careful of these Facebook pages that are just click bait. If it’s not sourced by a legit news source you are used to, please ignore it.”

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by The Braves Dugout on Facebook, confirming that Bobby Cox was alive. Some of them stated that even Google is saying that Bobby was not dead. However, a few others were also spotted writing R.I.P. in the same post alongside recalling his contributions over the years.

Bobby Cox’s appearance at the Braves World Series anniversary received a positive response

Cox attended the anniversary of the Atlanta Braves last month, which celebrated 30 years of their World Series championship, originally held back in 1995. Notably, Cox was expected to skip the event due to his health issues, which eventually did not happen.

The event was organized at Truist Park, and Cox received an ovation from the general public while he led the pregame parade outside the ballpark in a convertible.



According to the Times Union, many other players attended the event, including Javy Lopez, Rafael Belliard, Mark Wohlers, and more. Bobby Cox was described as the “beloved skipper” of the Braves during the ceremony, and he was accompanied by his family members.



As per 11 Alive, Bobby’s health problems emerged from a stroke around six years ago. Cox was transported to the hospital at the time, and insiders claimed that he was having trouble speaking. Although a lot of details were not shared about his condition, Bobby’s family expressed gratitude to everyone for their prayers in a statement and added:

“We know the power of Braves Country and we hope those prayers and positive thoughts continue as Bobby heals. You don’t know how much your support means to Bobby and to our family.”

11 Alive also stated that Bobby Cox has reduced his public appearances after the stroke and can be spotted occasionally for Braves games, where he reportedly tries to keep himself away from the limelight.