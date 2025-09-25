Crocs partners with M&M’s for whimsical limited-edition release

M&M'S, a flagship brand under Mars, is making its debut in the fashion world with a first-ever collaboration with global footwear leader Crocs. The joint venture will release on October 9. It will be an exclusive line featuring the fresh, easily identifiable world of M&M'S with the cozy comfort and strong design of Crocs, and a unique product in the collection that fans everywhere can enjoy.

The collaboration celebrates the spirit of fun and creativity both brands are known for, blending M&M's' colorful, whimsical identity with Crocs' iconic, versatile footwear design. The fans are welcome to adopt their personal style via a line that makes ordinary sneakers a symbol of fun self-expression, and experience how two worlds of fans can unite in terms of interests and passion in the creative process and fun attitude.

Crocs x M&M's launches playful, colorful clog collection with customizable charms

Crocs has collaborated with M&M's to introduce a new colorful line that incorporates the fun design, bright colors, and the comfort Crocs are known for. The partnership involves two distinct sets of clogs, the M&M's Classic Clog and the glittery, platformed M&M's Bae Clog, and a limited-edition 7-pack of the Spokescandy Jibbitz charms available so that fans can customize their shoes with their favorite M&M's characters.

Carly Gomez, the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Crocs, stated that both Crocs and M&M's are unapologetically bold and full of personality. The collaboration reflects the personality of the fans themselves, blending bold, playful design with the comfort Crocs are known for to bring imaginative style to everyday footwear. Carly Gomez said:

"Crocs and M&M's are both unapologetically bold and full of personality... Together, we've created a collection that's as expressive as the fans who wear it – creating a more comfortable world through imaginative style."

The range will be sold in 50 markets across the globe and can be bought online at mms.com and crocs.com, where the range will be sold at selected retail stores and through the key distributors, making it accessible to M&M's and Crocs lovers all over the world.

