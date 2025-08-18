Chuck E. Cheese reportedly eyeing to dominate the children's market with 'mega play zones’

The "Chuck E. Cheese" animatronic at the Chuck E. Cheese pizza center in Northridge (Image via Getty)

The CEO of Chuck E. Cheese, David McKillips, opened up about the children’s entertainment brand’s plans to establish mega play zones called Adventure World. The play zones are intended as a major update to Chuck E. Cheese’s existing locations, with plans to expand the brand’s reach to entertainment for children of all ages, as well as adults, as per Dexerto.

The first concept of the planned facility, which will debut in Arlington, Texas, will span 12,000 square feet and feature three levels of indoor active play zones. Sharing the thought process behind the brand’s expansion to Adventure World, McKillips spoke to The Dallas Morning News and said,

“It’s all about kids’ imagination and play. We came out with really a fabulous execution that is going to be so awesome for kids to just run and play and bounce and it’s all about active play…When we looked at where the trends are going in the kids area, it’s really leaning into these massive, multilevel active play areas. And who better to do that [than the] number one name in kids, and that’s Chuck E. Cheese.”

While the brand’s early active zones were restricted to children below the height of 56 inches, the new play zones will not carry height restrictions and will be available for all children and adults. The Adventure World, touted to be 20 times bigger than Chuck E. Cheese’s current play zones, will also include ball pits, rides, and slides. Sharing the brand’s intention to be known for its family-friendly entertainment possibilities, McKillips told The Dallas Morning News,

“At Adventure World, it’s kids and parents all playing together. It’s bouncing, it’s playing, it’s having these kids choose your own adventure…It’s natural for us to go into an area that can deliver this wholesome, safe, family active play fun, utilizing our brand name.”

With the recently opened ‘Chuck’s Arcade,’ Chuck E. Cheese tapped into nostalgia with its offerings for adults

Chuck E. Cheese, which was founded by Nolan Bushnell in the 1970s, initially offered arcade games in addition to its beloved range of animatronic characters, according to The Hustle. The news outlet noted that while the brand underwent an evolution in the decades to come, fans maintain an intrinsic fidelity to the original Chuck E. Cheese.

In July, CNN reported that Chuck E. Cheese opened its ‘Chuck’s Arcade’ at various locations across the country, such as Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas. The arcade brought back treats steeped in nostalgia for its adult customers, such as arcade games as well as the vintage animatronics characters, as per CNN.

In a press release, David McKillips addressed the new arcades and said,

“Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it’s in our DNA. Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we’ve built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls. Chuck’s Arcade™ is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

In addition to older games such as Ms. Pac-Man and Donkey Kong, ‘Chucks Aracade’ also offers more modern gaming experiences such as racing simulators and immersive virtual reality.