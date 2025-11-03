What is Charles Leclerc’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as F1 racer announces engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux

MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Race winner Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2024 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc, a Formula 1 driver from Monaco, races for Scuderia Ferrari and has a net worth of $50 million by 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Many consider him one of the most skilled and marketable drivers in the sport. His income includes a high-paying Ferrari contract, performance bonuses, and sponsorships from big global companies.

Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019. He is one of the highest-paid drivers in Formula 1. His annual income, including his salary and endorsement deals, is at least $25 million on average.

At 28, Leclerc fights hard to win the Formula 1 championship this season. Insiders believe that Alexandra being by his side has brought stability during the intense pressure of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Fans enjoy looking into a driver’s personal life because it shows their mental strength. It seems like Leclerc’s remarkable performance on the track is powered by love.

Charles Leclerc announces engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux

Formula 1 fans, get ready for some exciting news: Charles Leclerc is getting married soon. On November 2, the Scuderia Ferrari star shared that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux. He announced it on Instagram with a playful caption, “Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc.”

The couple posted a series of photos showing off Alexandra’s beautiful oval diamond ring with a sparkly band. Their adorable long-haired dachshund, Leo, stole the show during the proposal. In one photo, Leo wore a tag that said “Dad wants to marry you!” The pictures also included cakes, roses, and a bone-shaped treat that had “She said yes!” engraved on it.

Charles Leclerc previous relationship with Charlotte Sine

Charles dated Charlotte Sine before Alexandra. According to The Sun, Charlotte was studying architecture during their relationship, which lasted from 2019 until 2022. Charles shared news of their breakup on Instagram, writing:

“Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me. She is amazing and deserves the best.’

