Buffalo Wild Wings adds a new twist to its 26-sauce lineup with latest flavor drop

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 18: The exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings casual dining restaurant is seen on April 18, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Buffalo Wild Wings is again widening its sauce palette, introducing a sauce that aims to give every menu item a little extra punch. With a catalog of 26 sauces and dry rubs, some even making their way onto grocery‑store shelves, the chain continues to cement its reputation as a go‑to for flavor.. With that hefty lineup, the restaurant keeps pushing the boundaries of taste, rolling out fresh twists that draw fans back for another round.

Buffalo Wild Wings drops a sweet-and-spicy kick with its new limited-edition Brown Sugar Heat Sauce

Buffalo Wild Wings is turning up the heat on its fall menu, with the rollout of its Brown Sugar Heat Sauce, a limited‑edition flavor that lands between sweet and spicy, as reported by Allrecipes. The glaze is a brown‑sugar coating spiked with chile and a peppery bite, building layers of taste that conjure the caramelized crust of a holiday ham or the irresistible zing of candied bacon.

It's the sort of sauce that can lift an order into something downright addictive. The Brown Sugar Heat Sauce can splash onto wings, slide into a sandwich, or coat those crispy chicken dippers. It also appears in the Pick 6 deal, starting at $19.99, where customers can mix and match staples such as boneless wings or crunchy chicken dippers.

For a spread, the Ultimate Sampler steps in, letting diners piece together a platter of bites, like mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, onion rings, and boneless wings. Engineered to deliver a scorching‑sweet jolt to game‑day spreads or low‑key hangouts, the newest Buffalo Wild Wings sauce is set up to have fans reaching for a dip.

