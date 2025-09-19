“Our society depends upon freedom”: Ariana Grande shows support for Jimmy Kimmel as she reshares SAG-AFTRA post

Ariana Grande backs Kimmel’s cause by amplifying SAG-AFTRA’s warning against the show’s suspension.

Ariana Grande has publicly expressed her support for Jimmy Kimmel by resharing a post from SAG-AFTRA condemning the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The sharing comes amid growing controversy over comments about Charlie Kirk’s death made by Kimmel, which led to the network pulling the show “off air indefinitely.” The SAG-AFTRA post argues that such a suspension is

“a type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.”

In the reshared material, Grande signals alignment with the union’s stance that freedom of expression and fair treatment are essential in public discourse. Her action reflects not just personal solidarity, but also broader concern among artists and performers over what they view as overreach or precedent-setting by networks and guilds.

The SAG-AFTRA message, which Ariana Grande reposted, emphasizes:

“Our society depends upon freedom of expression, which is what is at risk.”

The post calls the network’s decision “a retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedom.” These strong words have sparked debate among entertainment professionals about the balance between responsibility, speech and consequence in highly public contexts. Grande’s resharing of the post gives visibility to those concerns and places her among those who believe that suspending a show like Jimmy Kimmel Live! over controversy may set a troubling precedent.

How Ariana Grande’s reshare signals support, according to SAG-AFTRA post

Ariana Grande's resharing of the SAG-AFTRA statement shows a clear show of support for Jimmy Kimmel. The central figure in the dispute, Jimmy Kimmel, saw his show suspended following remarks he made, leading to the union stepping in with a public post.

SAG-AFTRA’s grievance focuses on what the union describes as suppression of speech and a punitive response that undermines foundational principles. Grande’s repost indicates that she agrees or at least sympathizes with the union’s framing of the issue.

By choosing to amplify SAG-AFTRA’s words, Ariana Grande is lending her voice to the case that networks and oversight bodies must tread carefully when dealing with speech and expression. SAG-AFTRA’s post states:

"The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms."

Grande’s re-share suggests she views the suspension not merely as an isolated issue but as part of a larger debate about what consequences are appropriate when public figures make controversial and political statements.

Her gesture also reflects her standing as an artist mindful of how actions from networks and unions can affect creative expression. Her support does not appear to include a public statement of her own detailing every nuance. It’s more measured and conveyed through reposting rather than a full commentary. But even that act carries weight, particularly given her following and visibility in the industry.

