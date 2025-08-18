Ann Marie responds after officer alleged she has HIV in viral body cam footage

Ann Marie (Image via Instagram/@iam__annmarie)

R&B singer Ann Marie has allegedly responded to a resurfaced four-year-old police body cam clip, which shows her involved in an altercation linked to claims about her having HIV. The incident dates back to November 2020, when police were called to her brother's apartment in Chicago following a dispute between the siblings over those allegations.

Although there is no proof of the altercation being linked to her having HIV, the police were heard mentioning something related to the rapper's HIV status. While describing the altercation to another person, a female officer can be heard alleging that Ann Marie had a sexually transmitted disease.

“He was like, you dirty, stood in the dark, so you got HIV. And she’s like, I don’t care. I’m the one that’s providing for y’all,” the officer said.

After the incident recently resurfaced, the Hennessy & You singer allegedly addressed the rumors in an Instagram story on August 14. Without providing any context, Anne wrote:

“Now be fr y’all lame!!! Find y’all somebody else to play with.”

Anne Marie was arrested on murder charges

One month after the altercation with her brother, Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was arrested for shooting her friend Jonathan Wright in the head. On December 1, 2020, Atlanta police responded to the 911 call from the InterContinental hotel in Buckhead, where they found Wright bleeding on the floor, with the bullet found right in the center of his forehead and an exit wound near his left temple, per TMZ.

Although he had lost a significant amount of blood, he was able to respond to the authorities and was later transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he survived.

Joann, who was wearing a white bathrobe when the police arrived, was "outside of the hallway on the floor in hysterics” and told the cops that the gun fell off the table and went off, shooting Wright in he head. According to the US Sun, the rapper was taken away from the hotel room and "continued asking if the victim was ok or dead." She also told them that she and Wright grew up together in Chicago and were visiting Atlanta.

"The witness appeared to be upset but there were no visible tears coming from her eyes. The witness was also in a white bathrobe with no other clothing underneath,” the report stated.

According to the outlet, the cops found "2 shell casings" and "2 projectiles" inside the hotel room where the crime occurred. They also discovered bullet holes in both the door frame and a cabinet. Following the incident, Ann Marie was booked into a Fulton County jail on December 2 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm. She was later released on a $60,000 bond.

The rapper was placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor and was allowed to leave her home only for work with "prior approval." She was also required to notify the court at least 24 hours in advance of any appointments and provide proof of them. She was not allowed to possess any firearm or have any contact wth Wright, his family, or his associates. If any contact occurred, she was ordered to leave the premises and stay at least 200 yards away from him.