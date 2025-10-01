Why did Abdallah Candies recall ‘Pecan Caramel Clusters’? Details explored

Abdallah Candies Recalls Pecan Caramel Clusters (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Abdallah Candies has issued a voluntary recall of a specific lot of its Pecan Caramel Clusters after it was discovered that the product contained cashews that were not declared on the packaging label. The company announced the recall on September 30, 2025, working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to handle it. You could buy the affected candy at Lunds & Byerlys stores in Minnesota. The stores sold it under their own brand name.

The recall covers 2.5-ounce sealed polypropylene bags with a "Best By" date of January 29, 2026. The company sent out these products from July 15 to September 30, 2025. The issue became visible when one of the customers who purchased the candy saw cashews in it that were not mentioned on the package. In spite of the fact that the product stated the presence of pecans, the omission of cashews in the list of allergens was a potential health risk.

People allergic to cashews might have bad or even deadly reactions if they eat the product. So far, nobody has reported allergic reactions or sickness linked to the recalled candy. Abdallah Candies, Inc. also made it clear that this recall only applies to this product and does not impact any other products.

Abdallah Candies responds while highlighting broader allergen safety concerns

Individuals who purchased the Pecan Caramel Clusters are not encouraged to consume them. They can dispose of them and also refund them to Lunds and Byerlys. The company apologized for what occurred and vowed to ensure that they preserve the safety and quality of their products. They claimed that they were conducting this recall as a precaution to prevent people with food allergies.

Food recalls are not uncommon in the U.S. due to the use of ingredients not listed. This may be dangerous to food allergics. Cashews, as well as other tree nuts, fall under the major allergens that manufacturers must list on the packaging in easy-to-understand federal labeling regulations.