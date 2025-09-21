Is Chief of War season 2 confirmed? The show’s future after season 1 finale, explored

Jason Momoa’s Chief of War has completed its first installment, and speculations have already begun about whether the Apple TV+ show will be renewed for a second season. Fans haven’t received an official confirmation for Chief of War Season 2 yet, but judging by the finale’s ending, it looks like Ka’iana and Kamehameha have more battles and bloodshed ahead for the unification of the Hawaiian kingdom.

The finale saw Kamehameha’s win, as Kai’ina took his revenge on Keoua for killing his beloved brother, Nāhi.

After the victory for Kaua’i, the episode ended with King Kahekili being informed that Ka’iana bravely defeated Keaou and the men he had sent to war.

Keoua, who was jealous of Kamehameha’s leadership, even betrayed him by burning down the Kohala food storage huts and later joined hands with Oha’u’s King Kahekili.

King Kahekili still sees himself as ruling the Hawai’i kingdom; however, no official war was announced from his side towards the end of the finale.

The last episode was packed with gruesome and devastating fights between the two cousin brothers on the volcanic plain - Black Desert.

Kupohi and Ka’ahumanu fought courageously next to their Chiefs, and Heke even took revenge on Kahekili’s man, Ōpūnui, who assaulted her right after Nahi’s death.

The show has gained popularity with its stunning visuals, mind-blowing cinematography, and its historically accurate storyline.

Chief of War season 2 has not been confirmed

No. Chief of War Season 2 has not been officially confirmed yet. There are no hints given by Apple TV+ that it will renew the show for another season.

However, the creators are planning not only a second installment but also aiming for a third.

In an interview with Hawaii News Now, Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett shared that they are looking forward to bringing more stories for the Chief of War. Jason told the publication,

‘’We have a lot of fights to battle and to go through because it's not our money making this, but you know, it's a collaborative process.’’

The actress Luciane Buchanan, who played Ka’ahumanu in Chief of War, told Deadline that ‘’there’s so much to be explored,’’ in the show.

She said:

‘’I think anyone who watched the show and has dug into the history will know that there are many, many more battles and betrayal and different things that happen in order for Kamehameha to unite these kingdoms. So there’s definitely more to be explored, and I am crossing my fingers."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa said that the show was initially planned to be a limited series.

But five weeks before filming started, he and Sibbett decided to add ideas for future seasons, including the death of Kaʻiana's brother, Nahi.

Momoa explained that Nahi’s death was one of the times he moved away from real history.

He said,

‘’We were like, 'Man, we have to tell more. We have to open this [story] up. But when we changed the structure, we knew that Nahi was going to have to die. Nahi didn't die this way, but I knew for story [purposes], it was going to create the maximum amount of emotional impact that we need to carry us into the finale and then hopefully give us that draw for a season two. We needed the family to lose something significant."

With the actors and the creators being positive about the show’s renewal, it is speculated that Apple TV+ will green-lit another season very soon.

Jason Momoa told THR that he ‘’gets so many compliments about it, and hasn't [heard] any really bad things."

He continued,

"The show's doing really well with critics, with fans. Listen, if people really resonate with it, there's so many possibilities of what can happen. Next season, if there is one, oh, it's all [coming] out, because this story is f**king huge, dude."

Since there’s no official confirmation for another season, the plot and characters remain under wraps, too.

But if it gets renewed, it will bring threats for Kamehameha from King Kahekili and even the foreigners, especially British Captain Simon Metcalfe, who used cannons filled with nails to massacre innocent Hawaiian villagers.

