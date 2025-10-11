Why was Ian Watkins jailed? Charges explored as ex- Lostprophets member reportedly dies in UK prison attack

READING, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 30: Ian Watkins of Lost Prophets perform at Day 3 of the Reading Festival on August 30, 2009 in Reading, England. (Photo by Marc Broussely/Redferns)

Ian Watkins, the former Lostprophets frontman, has been killed in a prison attack. The 48-year-old singer, who was serving time for child-related offences, including the attempted r*pe of a baby, died after two inmates in Wakefield Prison slashed his throat.

Watkins was sentenced to 35 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of thirteen offences against children. Medical personnel reportedly rushed to his aid, but Watkins passed away from blood loss.

West Yorkshire police have revealed that two prisoners, aged 43 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

Ian Watkins was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment in 2013 for thirteen offences against children— conspiring to rape a child, three counts of sexual assault involving children, seven counts of taking, making pornographic images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images of sex with an animal.

His co-defendants' mothers of the children he had been with were jailed for 14 and 17 years, respectively. Watkins was sentenced to 29 years in prison with an additional six years on license. He would have been eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence.



The disgraced singer pled guilty to all the charges and admitted that he attempted to r*pe a fan’s baby while plotting to commit the sick act on another infant.

Watkins reportedly filmed himself committing sex acts on a child a day after the release of Weapons Lostprophets' final album.

The singer stated at the time that he couldn’t remember behaving in such a manner because he dealt heavily in crystal meth at the time.



During sentencing, Justice Royce stated:

"Those who have appeared in these courts over many years, see here, a large number of horrific cases. This case breaks new ground. Any decent person... will experience shock, revulsion and incredulity."



Peter Doyle, Detective Chief Inspector and senior investigating officer of the case, revealed that he had discovered the most disturbing child abuse evidence he had seen in his 28 years as an officer.

He added



"Today's sentence does not mark the end of our investigations, and we will work tirelessly to identify any other victims or witnesses and seek the justice they deserve.

"In the last few weeks, we have received further information that will now be looked at by the investigation team."

