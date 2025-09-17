Why was Carrie Ann Inaba absent from Dancing with the Stars' season 34 premiere?

Carrie Ann Inaba (Image via Getty)

As Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiered this fall, judge Carrie Ann Inaba was missing from the ballroom for the season 34 premiere. While her absence raised concerns amongst fans, Carrie Ann Inaba cleared the air by announcing that she has been feeling a bit under the weather and is resting up.

However, the show judge also assured that she cannot wait to be back next week in good health.

Inaba has been on the judging panel since the show made its debut back in 2005.

She has penned down a heartfelt message on the 20th anniversary of her time on the series, saying that it has been an incredible journey of self-discovery and a wonderful experience as she witnessed the unique intersection of dance and human nature.

It has also been reported that there will be no replacement for taking Inaba's place this week. The premiere episode saw judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, and Inaba is all set to return to the show for the second episode of season 34, which airs live on ABC on September 23. Show co-host Julianne Hough wished the judge a speedy recovery.

Dancing with the Stars pro Britt Stewart also wished the judge to get well soon.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba addresses her health concerns

Carrie Ann Inaba recently addressed her absence in the Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiere as she took to social media and informed,

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather," she wrote. "I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health. In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home. Have a great show everyone!”

The Dancing with the Stars judge has earlier opened up about her health scares. She revealed her lupus diagnosis in a social media post in 2023, saying,

“After years of wondering why I felt the way I did, I now know that I live with lupus — an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the body and causes inflammation that over time can damage different parts of the body, including the organs.”

Carrie Ann Inaba reveals her dream contestant on Dancing with the Stars

While the judge was absent for the season premiere, Carrie Ann Inaba was excited about the show, having also revealed her dream celebrity who might participate in the show.

Carrie Ann Inaba stated that she would have loved to see the Scottish comedian and late-night show host Craig Ferguson. In an interview with TV Insider, Carrie Ann Inaba said,

“He’s tall and he’s got a great sense of humor, which means he’s got rhythm.”

Carrie Ann Inaba further added that she would also love to see Asian Pacific Islanders, as she loves diversity and lots of colour, along with different backgrounds and physical situations.

Dancing With the Stars season 34 has already premiered on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers can stream the premiere episode the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.