Why is Clippy everywhere? Viral profile picture trend explained

A viral trend is seeing netizens change their profile picture to Clippy, the former paper clip assistant for Microsoft Office. It all began on Thursday, August 7, 2025, when YouTuber and consumer rights activist Louis Rossmann shared a video titled "Change your profile picture to Clippy." I’m serious."

Rossmann urged his followers to change their display pictures as a protest against the unethical practices by big tech companies like YouTube, Meta, and Microsoft. According to Know Your Meme, he called out these giants for selling user data for AI training, making software unavailable after purchase, changing terms of purchase, and data mining, among others. As an example, the YouTuber cited the Facebook whistleblower conference, where it was alleged that Meta tracks when teens delete their selfies, interprets it as a sign of low self-confidence, and subsequently displays ads pertaining to beauty.

Noting that Clippy represented a time when these companies were helpful, he added that one could tell the assistant anything without it selling or using the data.

The video went viral with over 2.8 million views, over 290,000 likes, and more than 44,000 comments. Netizens soon began changing their profile pictures.

"They no longer live in a world where they can get away with f**king over the consumer": Louis Rossmann about using Clippy as a way to criticize the tech companies

Since last week, Louis Rossmann's video has been reposted to various other platforms. This includes Reddit forums and promotion by other content creators like Twitch streamer Asmongold and YouTuber SomeOrdinaryGamers, per Know Your Meme.

By getting the profile picture changed to Clippy, Rossmann aimed to create awareness and rebel against tech giants that take more and give back less. It also included forced subscriptions, paywalls, and the erosion of the right to repair. The YouTuber explained:

"If you’re tired of companies changing the terms of the sale after the sale, turn your profile photo to a Clippy. If you’re tired of companies that have the ability to ransomware your products… change your profile photo."

He continued:

"When a company CEO logs into their Slack and sees 10,000 Clippys looking back at them, what I hope occurs is that they intuitively understand that they no longer live in a world where they can get away with f**king over the consumer."

Clippy never asked for your age.

Clippy never asked for your id.

Clippy never asked for your face.

Clippy never censored you in any way.



It is worth noting that the aforementioned Microsoft Office Assistant featured an animated paper clip with eyes. It was part of the software from versions '98 to 2004. It offered users help with the interface. It is worth noting that, unlike generative AI assistance, Clippy only offered stock advice particular to the document or spreadsheet one was working on, per the Daily Dot. Users could also change its appearance to other characters like Power Pup, a superhero dog; the Genius, a caricature of Albert Einstein; and a jigsaw puzzle of the Office logo.

However, before its discontinuation, the feature faced harsh criticism. Many found it intrusive and annoying, with Time magazine even naming it amongst the fifty worst inventions in 2010.

Nevertheless, it has now become a mascot for change. As Louis Rossmann explained:

"(It) is a symbol that what used to be considered one of the worst annoyances of our life would now not only be welcomed, but for all of his flaws, celebrated as an idol."

Since then, it has spurred thousands of PFPs and memes.

None of the tech companies has publicly reacted to the movement.