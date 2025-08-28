Why does it feel like a déjà vu to watch Cane Ashby’s storyline on The Young and the Restless? Here’s everything you need to know

Billy Flynn as Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless

Cane Ashby is back in the storyline of The Young and the Restless as actor Billy Flynn stepped into the role. His return arc played out elaborately over a period of a few months starting with name-dropping of a mysterious Aristotle Dumas. This was followed by the arrival of Damian Kane in town on Nate’s invitation to reunite with Amy.

Damian turned out to be an employee of Dumas. While Lily manipulated Damian to get to his boss, Phyllis tried to play longtime friend, Amanda, who was Dumas’s attorney. At the same time, Billy got an offer from Dumas as Victor investigated the background of the billionaire.

Soon Dumas invited all who’s who of the town to his French estate. After arriving on his invitation, the Genoa City residents were stunned to find that their host was Cane Ashby in reality. With this revelation, Cane announced that he would be back in town to enter the business environment, while trying to get back with his former wife, Lily.

The long-running ABC soap witnessed their tense relationship as Lily developed romantic feelings for Damian just before he was murdered on Cane’s estate. Moreover, their children had no idea that Cane was building wealth under the pseudonym of Dumas. Parts of Cane’s arc look similar to Tucker McCall’s arc on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless: A glimpse at Tucker McCall’s mission

Tucker McCall, last played by Trevor St. John, left the soap in June 2024. However, as longtime fans of The Young and the Restless will remember, the broken personality had arrived in town to reconnect with his family and avenge being abandoned by Katherine. Over the years, he reunited with his mother and they forgave each other.

He also formed a loving bond with his biological son, Devon, while having a romantic relationship with Ashley. After leaving town in 2013, he returned to reconnect with Ashley and Devon. He also created his company, Glissade, from scratch along with Audra. However, Audra turned the tables on him and stole the company as the billionaire was left with regrets.

On the personal side, his marriage with Ashley fizzled into a divorce after the latter developed dissociative identity disorder, thanks to Martin Laurent, Dr. Alan’s evil twin. As such, he left her while his bond with his son, Devon, was marred with mistrust and displeasures.

The Young and the Restless: Why Cane’s return feels like a repeat of Tucker’s arc

In 2022, when Tucker was making his way back to The Young and the Restless, he was represented as a huge business tycoon threatening to take over all businesses in Genoa City. His return was a spectacle as he gate-crashed the Abbott party for Kyle’s vow renewal.

To draw a parallel, Cane’s alias, Dumas, is touted as a billionaire who is buying properties in town. While the Newmans and Abbotts are gearing up for a battle for survival, Cane’s cards are yet to be revealed. Cane’s return was also stunning with his mysterious plan to host the townspeople in a French estate with train cars and mazes.

As mentioned before, Tucker had made a series of alliances including those with Diane, Audra and Mamie which all fizzled out in the end. While it is too early to predict Cane’s run on The Young and the Restless, his alliances with Phyllis and Holden do not promise much.

Just as Tucker’s chief intention was to take Chancellor-Winters and run it alongside Devon, Cane seems to be eyeing Chancellors too. Fans may connect Tucker’s return to bond with his son, Devon, and rebuild his relationship with Ashley, to Cane’s desire to get back with Lily and their twins.

To gain his wife’s trust, Tucker had dropped his aura of a cutthroat businessman. He had given off McCall Unlimited to Victor and decided to step down from Glissade. June 2024 found Tucker a defeated man with no family and no company to call his own. Whether Cane takes the same route to please his former wife and end up a ruined man remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch Cane’s arc unfold and wait for a turn of fate for the billionaire.