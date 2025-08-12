Why are there rumors about Thomas returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Here’s everything to know about the video shared by Matthew Atkinson

Matthew Atkinson plays Thomas Forrester (Image via Instagram/ @jmattatkinson)

Matthew Atkinson, who is most popular for his role as Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, has fueled rumors regarding a potential comeback to the soap. The rumors started after August 11, 2025, when Atkinson shared an Instagram reel of himself playing cornhole in front of a building with the show's logo.



Viewers were quick to associate the location with The Bold and the Beautiful's new studio, and there were hopes that Thomas would return to Los Angeles soon. While Atkinson did not announce a return, his caption, "Second time's a charm," left fans wondering if it was more than a statement about his game. The actor had last been on the soap in July 2024.

Matthew Atkinson’s Instagram post sparks comeback speculation

On August 11, 2025, actor Matthew Atkinson ignited a wave of comeback speculation for his role as Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful via a seemingly innocuous Instagram reel. The footage showcased him playing cornhole, but what truly captured fans’ attention was the prominent The Bold and the Beautiful logo displayed on a building in the background.

It was clear indication that he was on or around the show's new set. Combined with his caption, "Second time's a charm," the post was understood by fans as a cryptic reference to a comeback. The timing puts more emphasis on the speculation: The Bold and the Beautiful is moving production to Sunset Las Palmas Studios, beginning August 19, 2025, after a longtime tenure at Television City.



Atkinson's in-set appearance, actual or implied, has followers abuzz with speculation over whether his character, Thomas, is going to make a dramatic return to the canvas. While nothing has been officially acknowledged by Atkinson himself, viewers are reading all sorts of things between the lines.

Thomas Forrester’s last appearance and exit from the show

Thomas Forrester made his narrative exit on the July 11, 2024 episode, when the character relocated to Paris with his fiancée, Paris Buckingham, and their son. This departure aligned with a period of storyline development involving Hope rejecting his marriage proposal.

While no official word of Atkinson's departure was given, subtle behind-the-scenes hints stoked speculation. By November 2024, he had removed all references to The Bold and the Beautiful from his Instagram bio. When the show introduced a revamped opening in December, his image was noticeably absent. The lack of visibility in the opening credits suggested a potential shift to recurring status or a departure altogether.

Thomas’ final appearance and the absence of any official confirmation left fans hanging, but hopeful. Since then, enthusiasm for a Thomas return has grown, particularly with recent events and the emerging social media hint from Atkinson himself.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on June 19, 2024, Atkinson commented on his departure from the show, saying,

"I just never expected the response that I’ve gotten and we’ve gotten from the fans, especially [with] Thomas leaving. I can’t speak for all the fans, but there’s a wealth of people that are either really, really upset that Thomas is gone for a period or really sad. [They] reach out and they’re like, ‘Hey, when are you back? When are you back? When are you back?’ That just speaks to their care for this character."

He also talked about his potential return, stating,

“Thomas has had one particular very large change in his life since he left town, and when he comes back, it is something that shocks everyone.”

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.