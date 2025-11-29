The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from December 1 to 5, 2025

Dylan, Electra and Will (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful is going to be very dramatic, with surprising hidden information and stressed disagreements in the next few days. After a quick holiday pause for Thanksgiving and some days without new episodes, the program returns with changes that will certainly capture everyone’s focus.

Dylan’s unexpected admission about Luna’s passing, rising friction among relatives, and potential business fights between the Forresters and Spencers are all ready to create chaos in Los Angeles. This week, the consequences of Luna’s presumed death will be the main topic.

Steffy, Finn, and Ridge will face difficult choices about letting things go and taking blame, while trying to learn the complete story behind what happened on that terrible night. Katie is made to choose important things that could change her job and home situation, and long-held disagreements between Ridge and Eric might become heated again, showing that old problems are still a serious issue.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 1 to 5, 2025

Monday, December 1: Dylan’s confession

Dylan finally shares with Steffy and Finn the actual events from the evening Luna passed away. Her deeply felt and tearful admission surprises everyone, making them speechless and uncertain about how much they can believe her. Steffy and Finn have trouble accepting the information, wondering about Dylan’s reasons and the complete details concerning the accident.

Ridge, who is still very upset and mad because of Luna’s death, demands straightforward explanations from Dylan, needing to know why it occurred and if anything could have stopped it. Finn attempts to make everyone less stressed and help find a solution.

Tuesday, December 2: Katie’s crossroads

Katie has to deal with a crucial choice that could change her professional life, as Bill strongly suggests she should quit her job at Forrester Creations and team up with him at his company.

Bill describes the chance as very attractive, providing good perks and a new beginning, but Katie must think deeply about what is the right thing for her son, Will, and how her choice might impact her faithfulness to the Forrester relatives.

Brooke and Ridge attempt to support Katie by hiring a group of experts to take care of the matter, but their involvement only increases the stress and causes arguments, making her decision even harder to figure out.

Wednesday, December 3: Family feud rising

Ridge and Eric start a loud dispute that strongly reminds people of their previous conflicts about Forrester Creations. Eric defends his position as the leader of the business, while Ridge demands new ways of doing things that he thinks are important. Their disagreement creates much nervousness and risks causing a division yet again.

Thursday, December 4: Secrets and suspicions

Steffy continues to question Dylan’s story, looking closely for any details that don’t add up about the night Luna’s accident happened. Finn stands by Steffy, helping her try to uncover the full truth and understand what really took place.

Ridge and Brooke talk about how Dylan’s confession and the growing questions might affect the family’s reputation and relationships. As more clues come to light, suspicion starts to spread among the family and friends, making everyone feel anxious and unsure about who to trust.

Friday, December 5: Decisions and consequences

Katie finally makes an important and brave decision about her career, a choice that could change the balance between the Spencer and Forrester families. Dylan begins to face the consequences of her shocking confession, as family members try to deal with their feelings of grief, anger, and betrayal.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.