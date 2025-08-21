Why are the Kalogeras sisters getting cancelled? Age and all about the famous social media sisters amid recent controversy

The Kalogeras sisters (Photo: Instagram/@sundaykalogeras)

The Kalogeras sisters are getting cancelled on social media. For the unversed, the three sisters, Sunday, Demitra, and Eliana, started making vlogs and challenge videos in March 2024.

They quickly garnered fame, as their YouTube channel currently has nearly 6.5 million subscribers. They have separate Instagram and TikTok accounts. On Instagram, they have more than 12 million followers in total, and on TikTok, the sisters have over 36 million followers.

Although they look similar, the influencers are not triplets. The oldest, Sunday, is 22, as she was born on May 26, 2003. Demitra is 19, and her birthdate is February 24, 2006. Eliana is 18, and she was born on August 5, 2007. The sisters are of Greek-Canadian descent and live in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Their recent controversy started on TikTok when some fans noticed that their mother, Patrisha Kalogeras, followed and liked Donald Trump's post. She then removed her like and unfollowed Trump. Then the fans noted that the sisters followed many accounts that were openly pro-Israel, with Israeli flags on their accounts.

The TikTok user @angelsluvbagels compiled screen recordings and shared that the sisters did not speak up about the ICE raids and were associated with James Charles, the makeup influencer who has been cancelled multiple times for chatting with minors.

Some netizens discussed the matter on X, seemingly pleased with the vloggers getting cancelled. One user (@user63816391082) stated that the sisters' actions are reportedly overlooked because of their looks.

"Finally I have an actual reason to hate the kalogeras sisters," one netizen wrote.

"NOT THE KALOGERAS SISTERS PLS THE ONE YOUTUBERS I ACTUALLY LIKED," another netizen wrote.

"Eh I hope there are people in the TL who follow the kalogeras but it annoys me how their actions are overlooked because they're pretty. Their parents follow Trump but it's okay because they're not American and pretty," one user added.

Some netizens were skeptical of the rumors, saying that there is not enough evidence that the content creators support Donald Trump. One user (@moonlighttred) stated that just because their mother allegedly supports Trump doesn't mean the YouTubers would support him too.

"How do people know that the Kalogeras support Trump?" one X user commented.

"How can they support trump if they're canadian?" another user wrote.

"Mmm, I don't know. I don't think everything they say is true, since it's something their mother liked, not them. That doesn't mean anything," another internet user added.

Demitra Kalogeras responded to the rumors

On August 12, 2025, the sisters uploaded their vlog of them flying on a blimp. To promote the video, they made a TikTok, telling their followers to watch it.

Ever since the rumors of them allegedly being Trump supporters and being pro-Israel spread on social media, their comment section has been filled with netizens calling them out.

On August 20, 2025, Demitra responded to one such comment on the blimp TikTok and stated that their family does not support Donald Trump and they are not Zionists.

"We are not Trump supporters and we are not Zionists," Demitra wrote.

Demitra replied to a netizen. (Photo: TikTok/@demitrakalogeras)

Besides Demitra, the other members of the family have not spoken up about the recent controversy.