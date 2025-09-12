Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 12, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! fans tuned in on Friday, September 12, 2025, for the fifth game from Season 42. Paolo Pasco won again after a fierce battle and strategic play. This is his third straight win, presenting his dominance.

His performance in Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! put him in a strong position for Final Jeopardy! His third consecutive win with $25,544 came from being the only contestant to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy! clue.

Season 42 viewers eagerly await the next showdown, where champions like Paolo try to keep their streaks alive.

A glimpse of Jeopardy Episode on September 12, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy! round kicked off with a set of categories: Where In The World…?, Just One Team, Take A Number In The Bookstore, A How-To Category, Big Piles, and Real "O.G."s. Paolo made a strategic move early on, choosing the Daily Double and answering correctly with a solid lead.

At the first break, Paolo had 6 correct responses with only 1 incorrect, while Saralyn was close behind with 4 correct answers. Jeff was struggling but still in the game with 2 correct answers.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy! round saw an increase in the difficulty of the categories, including When In The World…?, Acid Test, Movie Sequels, Non-Geographical Flags, 12-Letter Words, and Aria Of Effect.

Paolo’s performance in the Double Jeopardy! round gave him a commanding lead going into the Final Jeopardy! round. His strong strategic play and quick answers left his opponents with a steep hill to climb.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy! category was Famous Buildings, and the clue was: "In 1588 a 10th chapel was added to this building to honor a Yurodivy, or ‘holy fool,’ who was canonized that year."

Saralyn’s answer: "What is the Hagia Sophia?" She wagered $6,000, leaving her with $400.

Jeff’s answer: "What was Notre Dame?" He wagered $1,400, bringing his total to $7,200.

Paolo’s answer: "What is St. Basil’s Cathedral?" He was the only contestant to answer correctly, adding $44 to his total, finishing with $25,544.

Paolo’s correct response to the Final Jeopardy! clue solidified his win and set the stage for his return to the game on Monday.



Today’s interviews:

Jeff had his wedding paid for by Beethoven.

Saralyn once sang mass at the Vatican.

Paolo has had puzzles published in the New York Times.

Saralyn and Paolo both had strong second segments, continuing the tight competition.



Total number of unplayed clues this season: 0 (none today)



Paolo heads into Monday’s episode with a strong chance for a fourth win.

