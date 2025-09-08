Who was Toraya Reid? Naz Reid mourns sister killed in shooting

Naz Reid spoke about his sister on one particular occasion (Image via Getty)

NBA star Naz Reid has paid tribute to his sister Toraya Reid on social media. Notably, the latter was shot dead during the morning hours in New Jersey on September 6, 2025, as per NBC News.

Naz shared a lineup of Instagram Stories on September 7, 2025, which included photos taken at the time when he and Toraya were kids. There were other snaps captured when the duo became adults, alongside some solo photos of Toraya. However, Naz did not write anything on top of the pictures.

NBC News stated that the Jackson Township Police Department received a call related to gunshots being fired. The cops have already arrested an individual named Shaquille Green after Toraya Reid was reportedly discovered with gunshot wounds near an apartment in Jackson Township.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said that Shaquille and Toraya were residents of Jackson Township, and investigators believe that the duo was romantically linked to each other.

Shaquille has been taken to the Ocean County jail, and prosecutor Bradley Billhimer revealed on the day of the incident that charges related to murder and weapon possession have been imposed on Green. Meanwhile, Shaquille’s court appearance date is yet to be finalized.

Back in 2023, Naz Reid appeared for an interview with Mpls. St. Paul magazine, where he disclosed that Toraya used to play softball. Apart from Toraya, Naz has another sister named Jakahya. Naz said during the conversation that he was frequently considered a “baby boy” since he had two sisters:

“I was the only boy, everybody was always paying attention to me because I was playing basketball in another city. So everybody made sure that I was okay.”

Toraya Reid’s sister has been sharing multiple posts paying tribute to her

Apart from Naz Reid, Jakahya also remembered her sister on Facebook with different posts. She started by resharing a report of Exit 82 Scanner News, which did not disclose the name of the victim except mentioning that the shooting incident happened in Jackson. Jakahya wrote in the post:

“My fu**ing sister bro like my blood I can’t do this without you.”

In another post, Jakahya wrote that she has been receiving calls and messages ever since people learned about Toraya Reid’s death. She seemingly addressed the reason for not responding, as she requested everyone to respect the family’s privacy.

Jakahya even changed her cover photo to a picture of Toraya, following which she expressed her grief over her sister’s death. Jakahya wrote in a post that it is hard to imagine that Toraya was not with her anymore and added:

“I just talked to you last night bro we was ki’ing bout this ni**a not even knowing what was waiting on you the very next morning. I’ll never get over this I’ll never forgive god for taking you away from me, idk what kind of sick plan that man above has but I know losing you couldn’t have been apart of it. I can’t even phantom putting your name and death in the same sentence.”

Although Shaquille Green has been arrested for his alleged involvement in Toraya’s death, the motive behind the case remains unknown.