Who was Setti Warren married to? Personal life explored as former Newton Mayor passes away at 55

Setti Warren and his wife Tassy (Photo: Instagram/@settidwarren)

Setti Warren passed away in his home on Sunday (November 2, 2025). The cause of his death has not been revealed. However, multiple news outlets have reported that the passing was sudden.

Warren was the first African American mayor of Newton, Massachusetts. He has also been the Director of the Harvard Institute of Politics since 2022.

Setti Warren married Elizabeth Tasker "Tassy" Plummer in August 2006. They had two children, daughter Abigail and son John. Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy M. Weinstein and Harvard College Dean David J. Deming shared their condolences with Warren's family in an announcement.

Calling Setti Warren a "visionary," "tireless leader," and "a pillar" of the Harvard community, they shared that he will be missed and remembered for his contribution.

"He will be remembered at Harvard by the many students he helped to teach, nurture, and mentor. Setti's students loved him, and their impact, like his, will reverberate for generations to come... Our hearts go out to Setti's wife Tassy, children Abigail and John, and all those who knew and loved him," Weinstein and Deming stated.

More details on Setti Warren's personal life

Warren was born in 1970 with his twin sister Makeda. His father, Joseph D. Warren, was an African-American studies professor at Northeastern University, and his mother, Elidia, was a social worker.

Setti Warren's other younger sister, Kara, passed away in 2005 at the age of 27, as she had severe asthma throughout her life.

Joseph D. Warren later told the media that at the time, Elizabeth Tasker "Tassy" Plummer was his son's fiancée, and she supported Setti through the passing of his sister.

He also said that Plummer was Setti Warren's "chief confidante," and they were an "excellent" couple.

"She became truly Setti's wife, [she was] someone who was very much needed and stayed on top of the process. She knew what to say, she knew what to do... She's his chief confidante, as it should be. They're a real excellent team," he stated.

Tassy Warren, who has been working at Harvard University's Center on the Developing Child for the past 18 years, met Setti at the Drake Hotel when she worked on Senator John Kerry's presidential campaign in Chicago.

Wicked Local reported in January 2010 that the couple started talking and connected over growing up in Newton.

John Karry stated he remembered that day because he met Barack Obama.

The news outlet reported that Kerry was a groomsman at their wedding, and he and his wife, Teresa Heinz, are even the godparents of Abigail Warren.

Joseph D. Warren noted that Setti had been a "serious" person since childhood. However, with his wife, he was always smiling and "giddy."

"Setti is a very serious guy, always has been, since he was a little boy. [With Tassy] he was smiling, and kind of giddy, this was something special," he said.

Setti Warren was 55 years old at the time of his passing. As of the time of writing, the time and place of his memorial service have not been announced. Stay tuned for more updates.