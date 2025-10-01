Who was Lawrence Moten? Wife, kids and all we know about Syracuse Basketball legend as he passes away

Lawrence Moten (Photo: Instagram/@lawrencemoten21)

Former basketball player Lawrence Moten was found unresponsive in his Washington, D.C., home on September 30, 2025. His daughter, Lawrencia Moten, confirmed the news to the press. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Moten played three seasons in the NBA. He was Syracuse University's all-time leading scorer. After retiring from basketball, he worked as an assistant coach at Gallaudet University.

In June 2025, it was reported that Larence Moten was working in the basketball general manager position at Digital Pioneers Academy.

Lawrence Moten is survived by his wife, Noelene, and their two daughters, Lawrencia and Leilani.

Noelene Abigail Moten worked as a professional school counselor at the Prince George's County Public Schools from 2018 to 2024.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lawrencia Moten is a Color and Play-by-Play commentator for college sports games at HBCU Go.

She is also a sideline reporter at Liberty University. Previously, she worked as a reporter on different networks.

The basketball star's youngest daughter, Leilani Moten, worked as a private banking analyst at J.P. Morgan from 2023 to 2025. In April 2025, Moten began working as a financial solutions adviser at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

The NBA mourns the passing of Lawrence Moten (1972-2025). Lawrence played 3 NBA seasons with the Vancouver Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. He was also Syracuse University's all-time leading scorer with 2,334 career points. We extend our deepest condolences to the Moten family. pic.twitter.com/QyB6b8zEHG — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 30, 2025

Jim Boeheim commented on Lawrence Moten's passing

The former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim, who recruited and coached Moten, talked about his passing. He told Syracuse.com that Lawrence was an "underrated player."

Moten played for Syracuse from 1991 to 1995. Jim Boeheim noted that after games, he would often be surprised by how much he had contributed. The coach said Moten played effortlessly.

Lawrence Moten was nicknamed "Poetry in Moten" for his playing style. Calling the basketball player's death "terrible," Boeheim expressed that he was speechless.

"I just don’t know what to say, honestly. Just crushing. He was just so good for so long and tremendously loyal to the program. Just a great person. Great father, great person. This is a sad day. Syracuse basketball is sad today... He was unassuming in everything that he did, but he was not unassuming in talent," the coach said.

Lawrence Moten's fans shared their tributes on social media. Some remembered meeting him, and Moten chatting with fans humbly before and after games.

"My first player I remembered as a kid. One of my favs. Legend," one fan wrote.

"I remember watching him play for Syracuse, and I also met him in person when he coached the Rochester Razorsharks witch hunt was a small league just under the NBA D league. He was a very humble guy, and would talk to you before and after the games," another fan noted.

"Rest In Power Lawrence Moten! I loved watching him play! Loved the high socks, loved his game. I've heard from players he was a great guy! Thoughts & prayers to his family and the #Cuse community!" one netizen wrote.

Lawrence Moten was 53 years old at the time of passing. Stay tuned for more updates.