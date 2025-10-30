Who was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok creator passes away at 29 following stage 4 cancer battle

(Image via Instagram/@kaebradshaww)

Kaelin Bradshaw has passed away at 29 after a battle with a rare form of bile duct cancer. She was a Florida-based TikTok influencer who boasted over 90,000 followers.

According to her GoFundMe created in early October 2025, Kaelin revealed that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cholangiocarcinoma.

Her husband, Austin, confirmed her passing through a video posted on her TikTok, stating that Kaelin died peacefully, surrounded by family.

"She was not in pain, and her room was surrounded by the love and compassion of our entire family,'

Austin added that he and other members stayed with Kaelin throughout her battle with the rare cancer and ensured that she wasn’t alone:

'She was not alone, nor was she ever alone throughout this entire journey,' he added. 'Her family and I were next to her at all times, behind the camera, in ear's reach.'

"From the moment Kaelin was diagnosed, she was devastated, but also determined,” Austin reveals details about Kaelin Bradshaw’s cancer battle as 29-year-old passes away

Austin talked about his wife’s brave journey against cholangiocarcinoma, a bile duct cancer that forms in the bile duct and mostly occurs in people older than 50.

"From the moment Kaelin was diagnosed, she was devastated, but also determined. She promised me and our family she was going to fight and never give up. She fulfilled her promise, but unfortunately, her disease progressed beyond her body's ability to keep fighting."

He expressed his gratitude to her fans for their support throughout her journey, adding that Kaelin was thankful she was given the opportunity to fight for her life.

He concluded his message to Kaelin’s fans with a tribute to his late wife:

“Kaelin was my rock and my purpose. I wanted to give her the world and provide a life for her that you would only see in the movies. Cancer may have taken her too soon, but what we shared together was memorable and powerful.”

