Who plays Robbie on HBO's Task? All about the actor behind the role

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie

Task is a new-age crime drama on HBO Max, featuring Mark Ruffalo in the lead role. This miniseries is created by Brad Ingelsby and produced and directed by the amazing duo of Jereminah Zagar and Salli Richardson. The show explores the themes of morality, blue-collar social drawbacks and human conflicts.

Brad's real-life experiences serve as the basis for the show, and some of the characters also highlight his own struggles.

The audience finds the characters being shown to be highly captivating since they are realistic, multi-layered, and ethically nuanced. They put together a fantastic cast, and viewers have praised many of the standout performances, one of which is the character of Robbie Prendergrast, who is a sanitation worker by day and a thief by night.

Robbie Prendergrast- The standout character from Task

As portrayed in the series, Robbie is a garbage collector during the day and is a thief by night. He is not a villain; he is actually the antagonist. He is just a dad trying to keep up with the needs of his children, whom he adores, and also his young niece, Maeve.

Robbie is a family man who spirals due to a lot of emotional baggage and has a double life as he tries to earn a living by robbing drug house stashes. He walks on thin ice between criminal activities and a complex moral compass, which makes him one of the most gripping characters.

His character may appear normal, but deep down, there lies a man who is desperate to provide and protect. His double existence attracts the audience as his character showcases the real-life struggles of a man to do his best for his loved ones. Robbie’s character is raw, real and relatable.

An eye-opening moment when Robbie’s character became lovable was when he spared a child out of compassion during a robbery. Such choices underscore Pelphrey's talent for subtle storytelling and obscure the good-versus-bad narrative.

Tom Pelphrey: The actor behind Robbie

Tom Pelprey is an American actor best known for his roles in Ozark, Outer Range, Love & Death, and A Man in Full. In an interview, Pelphrey revealed that he took up the role of Robbie and how he resonates with him.



The star revealed, “Robbie’s criminal life is based on his need to supply for his family,He’s doing what he needs to do, but he’s always trying in a way that I love.”



This makes the character stand out as Robbie is not villainous but an empath and a grounded man trying to meet his needs.

Tom explained that his character Robbie is more human than just a low-level criminal. He further added that Robbie's actions are not calculated but situational and full of fear of losing his kids and the immense love and devotion towards his family.

He is a single dad raising his children and trying to give them a better life. Therefore, he is willing to do anything to make ends meet. He never wanted to be a criminal, but the situation pushed him to make such decisions. Away from the lights and camera, Tom Pelprey has built a life just as his career. He announced his engagement with The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and the birth of their daughter, Matilda.

Despite his busy schedule, Pelphrey comes across as a family man himself and has always been open about juggling work and fatherhood, which reveals a more vulnerable side of the actor who plays so many dramatic and grey parts.

Overall, Tom's portrayal of Robbie has been particularly noteworthy and has drawn a lot of attention. And Pelphrey remains one of the most captivating talents on television.